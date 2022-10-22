The new Sun Prairie School District and City Employee Wellness Clinic located at Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie held a grand opening and gave tours on Monday, Oct. 17.
The clinic opened its doors to employees on Oct. 3 after previously being located at 10 Tower Dr for the last two years.
The Health and Wellness Center is partnered with SSM Dean Health at Work. The clinic is exclusively for City of Sun Prairie and school district employees. According to Clinic Manager Deanna Hahn, they provide annual physicals, acute care and have a full lab where they can do blood work and urine samples.
School District Wellness Coordinator Karyn Richmond is excited for the location change.
“It’s a wonderful advantage having this clinic available on site,” Richmond said. “We have many young families with children and the clinic services any employee in the district including their spouse and dependent children.”
She added that although the clinic is through SSM Dean, no one has to be enrolled with Dean’s insurance. According to Richmond, about 50% of city and school district employees have visited the clinic at least once.
“There is zero copay for district employees,” Richmond said. “It is essentially a free clinic at this point. We take same day or next day appointments.”
The new location better serves city and school district employees as a more centralized location. In addition, the clinic is saving costs and they are already seeing a return on investment in less than two years of opening.
“We can see up to three patients at a time,” Hahn said. “The clinic is available to about 3,500 employees.”
Richmond added that they emphasize personal relationships between the staff and the patients.
“We get to know our patients on a personal level,” Richmond said. “It’s a lot more friendly and welcoming and less intimidating than going to a large clinic. We know when people are comfortable they are more willing to talk about their health.”
The clinic is set up so that patients can come as often as they want.
“There are at least three people on staff everyday, including a registered nurse, an emergency medical technician and a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant,” Hahn said. “People are not rushed through appointments like some other clinics. If they want to work on wellness proactively, they can come in everyday if they want.”
The clinic will also prioritize the mental health of city and school district employees, as that was the highest priority that employees listed in the survey.
“We can be the first line of contact for people who are struggling with mental health needs,” Hahn said. “We work with the district and city’s employee assistance program. We can meet with people who are struggling until they can get more specialized care. We can start medications as well.”
Richmond added that they will be repurposing their money next year to bring on a full-time behavioral mental health coach on site in January, 2023. The clinic hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays.