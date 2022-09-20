Skye Farr
Skye Far with her coaches John and Cher Breunig.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Sun Prairie 2022 graduate Skye Farr was named the 2021-22 Sandy Stanley Bowler of the Year by the Madison Area USBC committee.

Farr received a $500 scholarship for winning the award that recognizes the top youth female bowler each year in the Madison area.

