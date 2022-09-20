Sun Prairie 2022 graduate Skye Farr was named the 2021-22 Sandy Stanley Bowler of the Year by the Madison Area USBC committee.
Farr received a $500 scholarship for winning the award that recognizes the top youth female bowler each year in the Madison area.
Farr has grown up bowling at Prairie Lanes and was a leader on the Sun Prairie Girls Varsity Bowling team before graduating last spring. As to why she won the award, Farr recognized her commitment to the sport.
“I practiced so much,” she said. “I lived in a bowling alley. I got a job there. I’d bowl all summer.”
Farr just began her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is continuing her competitive bowling career.
“Bowling didn’t come easy to me,” Farr said. “I eat, sleep and breathe bowling.”
She is currently practicing for tryouts in October in an attempt to make UW-Whitewater’s NCAA traveling team.
“My biggest accomplishment was taking second place at state,” Farr said. “I grinded so much the month leading up to it. Cher (Breunig) stood there with me and helped me push through my anxiety.”
Cher and her husband, John Breunig, are the coaches and leaders of the youth and high school bowling programs.
“Skye was the best player in the Madison Association last year without a doubt,” John Breunig said. “She led her high school bowling team to the state finals and she won a couple of Badgerland Youth Bowlers Tour (BYBT) tournaments. She was always fighting at the top in every singles tournament.”
He added that she was one of the most competitive and hardest workers in addition to a great teammate.
“Honestly, I didn’t really comprehend what the award was at first,” Farr said. “I thought it was another league award, but it was a bigger thing than I thought.”
The name of the award honors Sandy Stanley, who was a popular and well-known volunteer in bowling, specifically helping out with youth bowling.
“She (Stanley) worked extensively with the BYBT and Madison bowling association,” Breunig said. “She gave her time and energy to youth. This award in her name is important to those of us that knew her.”
Farr will accept her award at the Madison Area USBC banquet on Oct. 9.
Since the award began in 2017, every winner has been a part of the Prairie Lanes Junior Bowling Program.
Farr led youth girls in the area, consistently averaging over 200 in league.
According to Breunig, the winners are chosen based on their performances in league, high school competition, BYBTs and City and State tournaments.
In addition to bowling, Farr is going to UW-Whitewater for a pre-med and Japanese double major. She hopes to enjoy school and just have fun with college bowling.
“In high school it felt like a job at times,” Farr said. “I just want to find more fun in it.
She is one of 13 freshmen girls in her class that will be competing at tryouts next month.