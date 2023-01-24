Kids were able to stand on foot stools to get up close and personal looks at HO scale model trains during the Jan. 14-15 Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew show in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
A child attendee at the Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew's show on Jan. 14 in the Community Room inside the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, showed interest in the LEGOs on display as well.
With COVID-19 behind them, members of the Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew stopped by the Sun Prairie Public Library on Jan. 14-15 as one of just four shows the model railroad club participates in each year.
Teen Services Librarian Melissa Carollo reached out to the SWSC and the rest was history, according to Peter Schierloh with the model railroad club.
“So she found us online, and she asked if we’d be willing to come and set up. And since I’m a Sun Prairie resident, I said what the heck. So a group of us come here because we set up about four shows a year or five,” Schierloh recalled.
Even though the club appreciates its other shows — including the upcoming Mad City Model Railroad Show & Sale Feb. 18-19 at the Alliant Energy Center — the members especially appreciate the Sun Prairie Public Library show, which was set up by the club in the community room and ran for two days.
“This show is always great for me because when we go to the big shows, it’s a lot of families, and they’re kind of drowned out. Whereas this is almost all kids — so you can do whatever you want. And they they’re just super excited,” Schierloh said.
“Everybody’s really just into the trains and there’s a lot of families and . . . we’ll have like this little guy here,” Schierloh said, pointing to a child carrying a step stool to get a closer look, “has been here for about two hours. They’ll just go around. And I know last year there was a lot of great stories too, because of after COVID.”
As for the potential of trains coming to Madison, Schierloh — who works in the business — isn’t getting his hopes up. Even though discussions took place recently in the City of Madison about a potential train station location, Schierloh said, “As a club, we don’t do much of that, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens. Yeah, I’m agnostic. I actually work in the railroad industry. I’m a railroad bridge engineer, so we’ll see what happens.”
Because of the number of kids at the show, the club decided to fill in one of the blank areas of the display with another kids attraction — LEGOs.
Sun Prairie Public Library Director of Youth Services Lynn Montague knows how much kids like trains. A total of 984 people visited the Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew’s show during its two days in the Community Room at the library.
“We want to build little segments of this and bring them together. So this layout can change — it looks a little different, different for every show. And I built a new segment this time, and I didn’t have time to finish it. So my son built out with LEGOs. You know, if it’s a big show in Madison, they wouldn’t all . . . appreciate the LEGOs. But here the kids are like, ‘oh, cool!’ It’s your LEGOs and we can switch it out and have some fun. So it’s neat for that,” Schierloh added.