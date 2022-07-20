Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) held an open house on Thursday, July 14 for the community to experience the building one last time before tearing it down later this year.
Dozens of Sun Prairie alumni came to say their final goodbyes to the historic building located at 160 South St. They ranged from seniors who graduated from the building when it was the main high school in the 1950s down to young adults who recently graduated from PPA. The location of the building is historic because it was the location of the first ever public school building in Sun Prairie in 1897. Also, the first high school was built in the same location in 1931, replacing the 1897 building.
Bob Birrenkott and his wife, Rochelle, drove an hour from their home in Ridgeway to see the inside of his old high school where he graduated from in 1958.
“I wanted to come back and see it one more time,” Birrenkott said. “I probably haven’t set foot in the building since I graduated.”
He grew up on a farm in Cottage Grove and was the only one in his family who graduated while continuing to work on the farm each day. He got up at 4 a.m. to work on the farm and he left school at 1 p.m. to go back to the farm.
“At the time living in Cottage Grove, we had five schools to choose from,” Birrenkott said. “I chose Sun Prairie because of their agricultural program.”
He remembered his principal was Charles Wetmore and his agriculture teacher was Curt Sheehan. Birrenkott laughed as he shared about his experiences at school dances in the gym.
Mardy Blaschka graduated in ‘59 – one year after Birrenkott. While she noted that nothing looks the same today as it did over 60 years ago, she recognized the gym.
“I remember going to basketball games here,” Blaschka said. “During lunch we would put on records and dance.”
She recalled her memories in her home education class, specifically a moment when they made biscuits and they didn’t turn out well. They gave them all to the boys after basketball practice. She has lived in Sun Prairie her entire life. Her daughter graduated from Sun Prairie in 1986 and her grandkids are still in school.
Shelley Weiss became an assistant principal around 1988 when the school was home to 7th and 8th grades. She was a part of a team that brought in many new ideas that are still used today.
“We instituted teaming at the middle school level, with four core teachers working together,” Weiss said. “We brought in the concept of homerooms.”
She was also responsible for bringing in the first ever school-police liaison in Sun Prairie. Working in many leadership positions throughout the years, Weiss said she has hired many people who were her former students. Today, Weiss is the director of summer school in the district.
There were many recent PPA graduates in attendance as well. One former student, Kennedy Cooper, graduated in 2021. She said she was not encouraged by the move to Kroncke Drive, and doesn’t approve of the school district’s treatment of PPA.
“I think that it’s awful,” Cooper said. “I think that this is an act pretending that they care. I’m glad I graduated when I did.”
She spoke highly of the teachers and staff at PPA, and said it was the perfect place for her.
“The teachers made it feel like a family,” Cooper said. “I still keep in contact with some of them.”
She said that she had to attend PPA given her personal situation and she wouldn’t have graduated if it wasn’t for PPA.
However, she was not dismissive about how her fellow students and she have been treated by the district and Sun Prairie East High School.
“There’s been a lot of misinformation spread about this school,” Cooper said, “even by teachers at the main high school.”
According to Cooper, students from PPA traveled to the high school to attend certain classes and have been treated negatively by other students and teachers just for attending PPA.
Kevin Sukow, Director of Facilities and grounds with the district, said moving PPA to the 220 Kroncke building where Central Heights Middle School is also located will be good for PPA students.
“The space is smaller, but it will be better utilized,” Sukow said. “The cafeteria will be bigger and there will be more collaboration space.”
Sukow explained that the district wants to implement more collaboration spaces and fewer secluded classrooms. PPA will be attached to Central Heights, one of the three middle schools serving grades 6-8, formerly known as Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School. PPA will still serve grades 10-12.
The old tech education and agriculture wing at Central Heights is where the renovation is happening for future PPA students.
Sukow said the destruction of the current PPA building will be between October and November this year. The district is waiting until after the football season so parking and traffic are not interrupted at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field – which serves both Sun Prairie high schools.