Local art instructor Jessica Jacobson loves teaching people of all ages, but it’s kids she loves working with the most.
“Elementary school, early childhood, those are the ages where I have the most fun,” she said.
Having studied art therapy at Edgewood College, Jacobson said she wants to help people discover the mental, emotional, and spiritual benefits of art.
In January 2021, after over seven years teaching at the Monroe Street Arts Center, Jacobson decided to strike out on her own and launched her business Jessica’s Art Studio.
Initially intended to be an in-home private art tutoring business, Jacobson has found success with another service—offering programming through community parks and recreation departments—which she now is for DeForest.
This year in Sun Prairie, she will offer classes including a Mother’s Day mosaic stepping stone, a Father’s Day wooden picture frame, ceramic miniature dragon painting, and summer camps for kids ages 5-12. While still nailing down the summer camp themes, one of her favorites has been cartooning and illustrating which taught youths about character development and led to creating comic strips and comic books.
Initially scared to go independent, Jacobson said her skills were no longer being utilized at the Monroe Street Arts Center because of COVID-19, so she decided to take a risk. She comes from a family of entrepreneurs—her brother and dad both own their own businesses, and her sister is also starting one.
That do-it-yourself environment she was raised in encouraged her to launch her business.
“It was exciting to get started and it’s only grown from there,” she said. “I’m keeping an open mind and seeing where I go from here.”
She doesn’t have a brick and mortar location and got started by offering art lessons to students in the comfort of their own homes, or offering birthday art parties.
Before long, her business caught the attention of the recreation supervisor for Sun Prairie, who had been on the lookout for new instructors for youth programming.
Jacobson saw a mutually beneficial opportunity, where she could not only expand the scope of her fledgling business, but also possibly bolster its original purpose—by meeting new families who might be interested in her private art lessons.
She wondered if any other area parks and rec departments might be open to contracting with her, and DeForest was interested.
Her first program for DeForest was Valentine’s themed, held last February.
So far she has found the communities she has worked with to be accommodating and flexible. She asks what has and hasn’t worked previously with art programs in the community, and considers what is currently popular or trendy.
With the village handling registrations, Jacobson can focus on fostering a creative environment.
“I want to,” she said. “Kids are special in that the heaviness or complications of life, they sometimes don’t notice that stuff, they’re living in their own innocent land. It makes me happy they are able to find joy in the little things in life. Art making is a way to tune out the world and learn about ourselves, discover who we are, and find joy.”
Though, Jacobson recognizes there will not always be joy in all her students, and on those days she says it’s important to meet the student where they’re at.
“Art is not always happy happy joy joy, sometimes it’s going to be ugly or angry, sometimes kids just need to scribble over and over and I tell them, ‘that can be your art for today’,” she said. “If you want to paint something and then rip it up and throw it away, good for you—that’s your art for today. Sometimes kids are not in the mood, but I try to support them.”
Even if a student isn’t into art or isn’t creative, there are other benefits to attempting to make art, Jacobson said, including problem solving or learning alternative ways to solve problems, developing social and conversational skills, making new friends and meeting new people.
“There’s no harm that can be done by trying, it’s low pressure,” Jacobson said. “I always try to make clear it’s not about whether you can or can’t make art, it’s about trying.”
Jacobson finds it troubling when more academic settings set milestones that youth must meet at certain ages to be considered on-track as artists.
“It rubs me the wrong way, I’m about meeting students where they’re at,” she said. “Not every kid creates art the same way. One may do one thing, another may look at the same supplies and materials and come up with something totally different. I want them to have the freedom to change things, it doesn’t have to look like my example, I want them to take pride in their own creative spin.”
That open-ended approach to art making has shown itself to be particularly beneficial and validating for students on the autism spectrum, she said.
Jacobson said she believes that kids have an innate ability to express themselves through textures and colors better than they can with words and speaking.
She also finds youths easier to encourage to make art than adults.
“Working with adults is vastly different, sometimes it’s actually harder to encourage adults to make art,” she said. “Art is for everyone, but sometimes adults have a stigma that they’ve never made art before, or are stuck on that time they got a C+ in a high school art class. Sometimes with adults you have to go back to basics. I just try to encourage them, so they walk away with a new feeling of empowerment.”