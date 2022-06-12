Brats and hot dogs, cute pets, craft booths, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, beer, wine, a remote from 103.5FM The Sun Community Radio, a cash raffle and Nine-Thirty Standard combine with strawberries from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 for the Colonial Club’s 35th annual StrawberryFest.
The festival actually is already under way for some of the area’s cutest pets entered into the PawberryFest Pet Photo Contest. The brainchild of Colonial Club’s Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator Amanda Babiarz, the PawberryFest Pet Photo Contest asks pet owners to capture a photo of their pets with a strawberry — or a strawberry-shaped toy, strawberry plants, strawberry apparel—anything strawberry, then enter using the form at colonialclub.org/PetContest through June 16 for a chance to win a fabulous prize. View and vote for your favorite photos, too.
Prizes will be awarded for Most Expressive Pet, Most Creative Photo, Best Photo and Crowd Favorite and announced at StrawberryFest. “It’s just been fun seeing pictures of people’s pets in strawberry-related situations,” Babiarz said in an interview last week.
Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said the entire event will be held outdoors outside the club located at 301 Blankenheim Lane again this year.
“Now that we’ve done that, we kind of like that,” Power said. “It saves on so much work on the building end — using every square inch of the building took so long to clean.”
Fresh strawberries — the stars of the festival — will be sold at Colonial Club from Creek Bed Country Farmacy in Poynette. “They said that it’s looking good,” Babiarz said, referring to the strawberries to be sold during the festival. “All the hot weather has been helping.”
And the warm weather has been appreciated — and will be welcomed for the 18th.
“Last year, not knowing we were still kind of in the midst of COVID, we only ordered 500 quarts,” Power said. “We normally order 1,000 and we sold those 500 in like record time, probably like a couple of hours. So we’re back to the 1000 quarts this year.” Strawberry shortcake will also be available.
Power and Babiarz said another popular attraction — 28 craft vendors in booths in the park located across Blankenheim Lane from the Colonial Club — are sold out. “We even have one on the waiting list,” Babiarz said.
Also in the park will be the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Art Cart. Pop Art Balloons will also be on hand along with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
New this year: An FFA Kiddie Farm.
“This is the first year we’re doing that,” Babiarz said. “We’re going to be partnering with the high school FFA group, which — coming from Marshall High School, I was really familiar with FFA. They have a really strong presence over there. It was really smooth to set up — those kids and their advisors really know what they’re doing. We’re going to have a whole little menagerie of farm animals set up along the side of the building. It’ll be something fun for people to do while they’re in line for the strawberries and then just an extra outlet for the FFA kids to to be involved too.”
“And practice with their animals before the county fair,” Power said.
Babiarz said a miniature donkey, a miniature pony and perhaps even an miniature cow will be on display.
“I didn’t know there was such a thing,” Power said.
Another change this year is the raffle.
“We used to do one of those like 26 prizes, and we asked for donations from businesses and given what everybody’s gone through, we weren’t sure if that was such a wise idea,” Power said. “So we just took the money from our sponsorships and turned it into an all cash prize raffle ticket. We’ve got a $1,500 top prize, $750, $500, $250. We’re giving away three $250 ones and five $100 prizes — the odds are pretty good. Ticket sales are brisk and I’ve been bringing them in,” Power said.
While Sun Prairie’s Nine-Thirty Standard is returning to play two shows, Power said he hopes the ability to reserve seating for the shows ($20 for up to six people or $40 for up to 12) will pump up the number of spectators at the festival.
“Last year we introduced reserving tables in advance so people were guaranteed a seat, so we have that available,” Power said. “They do like two shows at 11:30 and then again at 1:30, so you can reserve your space for one or both times.”
StrawberryFest will have a shuttle running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. between Sacred Hearts Church parking lot and the Colonial Club, so you don’t even have to worry about parking.
Learn more about StrawberryFest online at colonial club.org/strawberryfest.