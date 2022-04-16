In keeping with tradition, the Bank of Sun Prairie is awarding a $1,000 cash prize to the top school. This year, the school with the highest donation per student was Horizon Elementary, and Bank of Sun Prairie President Jimmy Kauffman (third from right, holding check) presented the grand prize along with Mark Thompson from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry (far right) on April 13.
Contributed/John Kalson
Royal Oaks Elementary School (above) won a $500 prize from Bank of Sun Prairie for its participation in the 2022 Bank of Sun Prairie School Food Drive Challenge.
Contributed
Sacred Hearts School students loaded up the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry during the school’s participation in the 2022 Bank of Sun Prairie School Food Drive Challenge.
The 2022 Bank of Sun Prairie School Food Drive Challenge results are in, and the clear winner is the Food Pantry, and all those who use it as a resource! The grand total from all 10 elementary schools in food and cash is the equivalent of 34,758 pounds of food. Specifically, the 10 Sun Prairie elementary schools collected over 5 tons of food and almost $2,800.00 in cash donations.
In keeping with tradition, the Bank of Sun Prairie is awarding a $1,000 cash prize to the top school. This year, the school with the highest donation per student was Horizon Elementary.
All other schools were eligible for a chance to win a $500 cash prize from the Bank of Sun Prairie. The three schools drawn this year were Westside, Creekside and Royal Oaks.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Board Chair Mark Thompson said the food drive impacts everyone connected with it.
“The kids get so excited when we come back to hand out the awards and of course the biggest deal is the free ice cream courtesy of Culvers!” Thompson said.
“We love partnering with our sponsor, the Bank of Sun Prairie and the 10 elementary schools,” Thompson said.
“So many people benefit from this effort. It’s not only those using the food pantry, it is a tangible way for the kids to give back and feel a sense of community,” Thompson added.
“Finally, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention our sincerest gratitude for the school faculty and staff,” Thompson said. “None of this could happen without them!”