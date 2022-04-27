For almost 40 years, Dave Mahoney has been giving back to his community in a variety of volunteer roles. Longevity is his trademark with 12 years at the Veterans Administration, and 16 years as an Emergency Medical Technician for Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service.
Mahoney (no relation to the former Dane County Sheriff) has also spread his volunteer wings assisting veterans with their benefits at the Department of Military Affairs Retiree Activity Office, helping with his seventh Badger Honor Flight as a member of the Telephone Pioneers (an organization of retired telephone workers), and in publishing the Sun Prairie VFW newsletter.
Mahoney grew up in Eau Claire and served in the military for 40 years including service in Vietnam and the Navy reserves for a combine total of 40 years.
After returning from Vietnam, Mahoney attended technical school and worked as a directory assistance operator, where he met his wife of 44 years, Shirley. Mahoney also worked as a repair technician for 35 years and retired 12 years ago.
He and his wife have three grown daughters and four grandchildren who live close by and with whom he enjoys weekly family dinners where Mahoney enjoys doing the cooking.
Mahoney, also a member of the Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge, recently heard that the Colonial Club Sun Prairie Home Delivered Meals program needed drivers from a friend and former co-worker who delivers meals there.
“I love putting a smile on peoples’ faces and letting them know that someone cares,” Mahoney said. As a boy, Mahoney watched his father help others and feels this value was instilled in him from early on.
Mahoney often goes above and beyond and never wants anything in return -- just helping others makes him feel good and that he is making a difference.
In addition to delivering meals, Mahoney provides rides for other veterans through RSVP’s Vets Helping Vets (VHV) program and appears in RSVP’s new 50th Anniversary video on the RSVP website, www.rsvpdane.org.
RSVP’s Vets Helping Vets program provides transportation to veterans of any age and their families to medical appointments, but more drivers are needed to meet the increasing requests for rides by deserving veterans.
Drivers are offered reimbursement at 58.5 cents/mile and provided with additional liability insurance.
To combat COVID-19, RSVP provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to volunteers, but drivers and passengers must be fully vaccinated. The service operates weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Individuals interested in more information about volunteering for the VHV program should contact VHV Coordinator Lorrie Hylkema via email at lhylkema@rsvpdane.org or by phone at 608-238-7901.
--Staff, RSVP of Dane County report