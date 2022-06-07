In 10 days, the Sun Prairie community will experience a historic first: A two-day, Juneteenth celebration at two different sites — the Sun Prairie Public Library and Carriage Hills Estates Park — being presented jointly by the City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Community Schools.
“Svetha [Hetzler, Sun Prairie Library Director] reached out to us when they started planning, knowing that we had been a part of the celebration last year, and just said, ‘hey, we'd like to work together.’ And then both of these ideas came up,” said Jamie Racine, Director of Sun Prairie Community Schools.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its origin in Galveston, Texas in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond, and today, commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. This year, Juneteenth also falls on Father’s Day.
“Actually, Latoya Holiday, one of our planning team members at our first meeting, she said it's going to be really important that as a community -- the Juneteenth holiday is really about bringing people together,” Racine added.
“As we bring people together to learn more about this piece of our country's history, we want to make sure that our community knows all the different options and so we've been working,” Racine said. “We each have our own promotions as well as we're doing some collective promotions because I think that ultimately, both of these celebrations, both of these events, are for Sun Prairie families and for the surrounding areas to come and learn more about Juneteenth in different ways. And so, yeah, so we've been working hand in hand in some of that work.”
Hetzler remembered the 2021 celebration, but said this one will be different.
“We were involved in the Juneteenth event last year, but it wasn't a library specific program,” Hetzler said. “I think there was something more citywide and we were part of it. There was some poetry reading that we had and we think that was across at the park. But yeah, this is going to be our first library specific Juneteenth event.”
Library Juneteenth: Friday, June 17
From 1:30-3 p.m., the library — which is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive across the street from Sheehan Park — will host a Juneteenth Story Time. The book Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth, written by Alice Faye Duncan and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo, will be read during the story time. Advanced registration is recommended by calling the library at 608-825-0702; all ages are welcome to attend (young children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver).
A community art activity led by Auzzie Dodson, who is an interdisciplinary Cultural Creator currently studying Art under the First Wave Program at UW Madison. They have a passion for colors, textures,and giving power back to underrepresented communities. Feel free to bring along a favorite piece of fabric, 8”x8” square. If you don’t have one, the library will have plenty of supplies on hand, thanks to a donation from a Sun Prairie business.
“We're really lucky JJ Stitches, the quilting store in downtown Sun Prairie, donated the muslin squares for us to use and kind of be the base,” Hetzler said. “And then kids and families will create their square and [Dodson is] going to take them and stitch them together for a collective quilt art project, and kind of guide them through the project give them some ideas and inspiration along the way.”
An ice cream social, along with outdoor games and activities, will draw the library event to a close.
“We are really working on being very intentional in how we're advancing [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion], and we're not really changing what a library is or what a library does,” Hetzler said. “We're really looking at our collections, looking at the programs we offer and offering those things through that lens. So I just think this Juneteenth Celebration is just another way to offer programs and cultural celebrations that way.”
Sun Prairie Community Schools Juneteenth: Saturday, June 18
Sun Prairie Community Schools will presents its free family fun from 2-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Carriage Hills Estates Park. No registration is required.
The first 400 attendees will receive a free burger or hot dog, chips and water.
A community resource fair, family activities and youth athletic activities will be taking place throughout the afternoon. Racine said the committee purposely chose 2:30 as the start time so as not to interfere with the Colonial Club’s StrawberryFest, which officially ends at 3 p.m.
“We figured if we have to overlap with some of those celebrations, we'll do that,” Racine said. “And you know, when summer starts to hit, as well, you're going to run into some [conflict].”
An opening ceremony from 2:30-3:15 p.m. will take place with a Juneteenth Story Time, a spoken word performance and youth musical performances.
From 4:30-5:30 p.m. the South Shore Drill Team will perform along with a Drum & Dance Performance.
Hetzler said she hopes that both events will create a better understanding of Juneteenth.
“I mean, when I was in school, we did not learn about Juneteenth,” Hetzler said. “This — the history of Juneteenth and the celebration of Juneteenth — is something that I've learned as an adult, so I think we have a great opportunity to share what this holiday is about — with not just children, but the adults that join them.”