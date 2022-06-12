Sun Prairie is hosting Make Music Day on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The event takes place globally on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries.
Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend.
Reflecting the strong music education tradition in Sun Prairie, performers of any skill level are invited to sign-up to share music of any type at performance spaces throughout the city.
Performance areas will be spread across six locations with music starting at 10 a.m. at Vandenberg Park and ending with a Concerts in the Park performance featuring the bluegrass band Soggy Prairie at 6 p.m. at Wetmore Park.
Planned activities include a drum circle, boomwhacker ensemble, ukulele jam with Piano Gal Marta Hansen, an open rock band jam, opera in the park with Kyle Ketelsen, sing-a-long with Gina Jorgensen, open-mic performances, and musical instrument crafts.
All instrumentalists and vocalists are invited to share their musical passion as open mic performers at Sheehan Park, Cannery Square, or the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club. For detailed information regarding performance spaces and activities, or to register for the ukulele jam, rock band jam, or an open-mic performance slot, visit https://www.makemusicday.org/sunprairie.
Make Music Sun Prairie is co-sponsored by Prairie Music & Arts, Sun Prairie Community Schools, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry, the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, Sun Prairie Public Library, and Sun Prairie Dream Park.
All Make Music Sun Prairie activities are free and open to the public.