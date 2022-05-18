The landscaped premises of Patricia Dishaw, 2344 Hidden Meadows Drive in Sun Prairie, were chosen as the Sun Prairie Garden Club’s Garden of the Month for May, 2022.
The term “premises” implies a much larger area than just a simple garden. Dishaw is not content to have one kind of stone in the yard, but instead uses plenty of materials for her landscape — from stacked stone in a wall on one end of the home to landscape edging, gravel and more.
“Diane and I were impressed with the simple compact designs along with the current and promise to come colors of the yard, both in front and in back,” remarked Joe Powelka.
“The landscape is amazing — everything looks ready for spring,” wrote Diane Powelka. “This yard wants you to wander and look at all the tulips and trees to start blossoming soon.”
Or perhaps take the trip through the trellis and tiptoe through the tulips (and the Scottish terrier cut out) into the farm field at the terminus of one of Dishaw’s pathways.
“I started in 1996 with an empty lot,” Dishaw said when asked about the history of her Garden of the Month winner for May. “I did a little bit every year. I belonged to the Day Lily Society, so I have a lot of day lilies in my gardens.”
When asked what specific varieties of flowers and plants were noteworthy, Dishaw pointed to her day lilies and daffodils.
Here’s more from Dishaw:
What plants or flowers are your
favorite and why?
“Day lilies. I remember digging them up from a farm that sold them.”
What’s your gardening philosophy?
“Keep improving on what I have.”
The Sun Prairie Garden Club’s Garden Walk will take place on Friday June 10, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday June 11th, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for 5 gardens (children under 12 admitted free) and are available by calling Diane Powelka at 608-837-6308.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club is always looking for new members and nominations for future Gardens of the Month. For more information or to nominate a garden, email Diane Powelka at jpowelka@chorus.net.