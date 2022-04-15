Albert Einstein once said, “Only a life lived in service to others is worth living,” and fellow scientist John Annen took that to heart.
After high school, Annen served in the Reserves for three years, and when he returned he pursued a degree in Agronomy from UW-Madison. Subsequently, he devoted 35 years as an agronomist with Landmark Cooperative, serving local farmers by providing information on the latest strains of corn, beans, and alfalfa that research developed.
After he retired in 2011, his friend — Sun Prairie’s Bob Downing — referred him to the Driver Escort program at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center, which serves Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove and Marshall.
“I had some time on my hands, so I thought I would try it out,” Annen said. “There was a real need for drivers, especially in the Marshall area, where older people have a hard time getting into Madison for their appointments. And my fiancé Sharon Brown was a great influence in getting me to volunteer to help seniors — she volunteers to deliver meals and drives passengers to appointments.”
Understanding that isolation is a big challenge for seniors, Annen devotes a couple days a week to providing rides to seniors, working for both the ride coordinator in Sun Prairie as well as the coordinator in Cottage Grove/ Marshall.
“I don’t know how else they could get to their appointments,” Annen said. “Many of them don’t have close relatives living nearby.”
“As we get older, we need camaraderie, so I get to make friends doing this work.” Annen added. “I wouldn’t get to know them without doing this, there just aren’t the gatherings there used to be, especially with COVID. We have nice conversations and they are so grateful to have someone to get them to their appointments.”
Annen’s life outside of volunteering is full. He puts in time tending the grounds at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall, takes part in Legion Post 279’s Honor Guard that marches in Marshall High School’s football games, in parades, and sets up American flags on Memorial Day in honor of all those who have fallen in service.
In addition, he spends time attending his six grandchildren’s soccer and baseball games, playing sheepshead, as well as bowling and golfing with friends once a week.
He also takes his grandchildren to Brewers baseball games and out on the lakes fishing when the lakes aren’t frozen (the attempt to get them enthused about ice fishing was met with a bit of resistance).
When his wife, Mary, was alive, the pair travelled back to Germany, where Annen was stationed when he was enlisted. They also travelled all over the country visiting national parks.
Annen’s commitment to service is woven throughout his life, with each act of service impacting people around him.
Other Dane County residents can make this impact on others and celebrate RSVP of Dane County’s 50th Anniversary by joining RSVP volunteers working to make their community a better place.
More adults 55 and older are needed to meet the increasing demand for volunteers to help people of all ages.
RSVP volunteers serve in a wide variety of assignments including providing rides and delivering meals to help seniors and veterans remain independent.
Drivers are offered reimbursement at 58.5 cents/mile and provided with additional liability insurance. RSVP provides personal protective equipment, but drivers and passengers must be fully vaccinated. The service operates weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, or to volunteer, call Margie at RSVP at 608-663-7536.