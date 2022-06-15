The June 2022 Sun Prairie Garden of the Month belongs to Greg and Martha Muller at 1600 Briar Lane in Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club determined that the Mullers’ garden met the criteria due to its wonderful gardens and loads of flowering plants.
“This garden is amazing and I love the addition of the table and chairs with the new area that was added,” Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka said. “It is always a challenge for a gardener to put an addition on and have it look like it was always there.”
The Mullers have lived in their house on Briar Lane for almost 33 years. The yard contained gardens when they moved in, because the prior owner was a landscaper.
However, the Mullers said they have had plenty of opportunities to plant something new because old trees and plants were lost.
“I love the pop of colors that annuals bring to a garden, but for the last 10 years I have concentrated on my hosta collection,” Martha Muller said.
Muller loves hostas, owning over 70 variations of hosta plants. She buys hostas for the leaf variation or name that correlates to something or someone special in her life.
“My goal is to have one, maybe two hosta plants for each letter of the alphabet,” she said. “I have five letters to complete that goal.”
Other than hostas, some of her favorites include the patch of iris that started when her oldest son was in second grade – more than 25 years ago – and the clematis, because purple was her favorite color as a child.
She also has a concrete swan that belonged to her parents that reminds her of them each time she plants something in it.
Muller’s gardening philosophy is that there will always be sticks to pick up and weeds to pull, but the “garden is an ever-changing palette and there’s always room for one more.”
The Sun Prairie Garden Club is always looking for new members and nominations for future Gardens of the Month. For more information or to nominate a garden, email Diane Powelka at jpowelka@chorus.net.