If you’re looking for a book to inspire you to slow down and appreciate the beauty of all that surrounds you, Anne Goodwin’s book, Come to the Lake, Reflections on a Cottage Life is a motivator.

Goodwin is scheduled to appear from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.

Anne Goodwin, author of Come to the Lake, Reflections on a Cottage Life, has a plan to inspire you to step off the treadmill for a while.

