If you’re looking for a book to inspire you to slow down and appreciate the beauty of all that surrounds you, Anne Goodwin’s book, Come to the Lake, Reflections on a Cottage Life is a motivator.
Goodwin is scheduled to appear from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
“What I am learning is that it doesn’t matter if you are familiar with cottage lake life or not, the book brings a quietude for all to enjoy. There are those who instantly see the cover and immediately relate to cottages and lakes. Others cherish the calming feeling they get from just holding the book in their hand,” Goodwin describes.
The author gives audiences a respite from an overly stressed world. Her unique calling is to show others, by example, how to purposely step off the treadmill of an overscheduled life and maximize friendships, family and even the smallest miracles of nature around you. Goodwin calls these purposeful time-outs “pleasurable pauses” at https://pleasurablepausepress.com/speaking.
Come To The Lake evolved as a book after 18 years of note-taking by the author. This is the second of her award-winning memoirs. Goodwin’s record keeping serves her readers well. The setting is a 100-year-old cottage (one of the last remaining original lake cottages on the shores of pristine Pleasant Lake) and is a potpourri of vignettes, lakeshore musings, accompanying photos and concludes with a Tiny Kitchen Cookbook. It has been described as a “love letter to a lake”.