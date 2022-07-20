Madison author David Benjamin, who also spends part of his time in Paris, has lived all over the world. He has called Tokyo and Brussels home as well as Brooklyn and San Francisco.
But Wisconsin is where the author began writing novels –going back to elementary school in Tomah where he began his first novel. Since then, despite his travels, his books reflect his Wisconsin roots. Readers have learned to love the way he tells a story from the perspective of a writer who knows the heartland well.
Benjamin will present a novel-writing seminar at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
Benjamin is also a publisher of Last Kid Books (www.lastkidbooks.com) named for his popular memoir. The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked. He’s a newspaper veteran, award-winning editor of the Mansfield (Mass.) News, Tokyo Journal in Japan, and other periodicals.
Readers relate to being chosen last in childhood games. The hapless “hero” of the Last Kid Picked languishes at the bottom of the pecking order among fellow students at St. Mary’s School in Tomah. He is literally the last kid picked for playground games, and his only friends are fellow outcasts named Koscal and Fat Vinny.
Wisconsin
-based stories
Benjamin’s 14 novels have garnered 20 awards from a half-dozen independent press organizations.
One of his novels, They Shot Kennedy, set in November 1963, has been referred to as the “Great Madison novel.” It was honored with the 2021 Grand Prize for literary/contemporary/historical fiction in the Midwest Book Awards.
If you grew up in Wisconsin in the Sixties, as Benjamin did, you’re in for a nostalgic ride in They Shot Kennedy. The author’s slightly autobiographical novel is speckled with Madison landmarks permanently etched in the city’s unique sense of place.
Regarded as a masterwork of storytelling, Benjamin’s calls the novel “microhistory,” a snapshot of people’s lives at a critical moment unrecorded in any history book but vital to understanding that blink in time changed everything for everyone.
Novel
Writing Seminar
—Go Behind the Scenes & Learn from a Pro
Seminar participants will learn how a novel comes together from inspiration to “The End.” This is as much an opportunity to learn for readers who are curious about how a novel is written as well as writers who have been thinking about writing a novel.
Novel-writing elements David Benjamin will cover:
The Beginning:
· The seed of your narrative
· The investment of your “self”
· The title of your novel
· Your first paragraph (a writing exercise)
The Middle:
· Structuring the Plot
· Dialog as exposition
· Character development
The End:
· You knew it all along
· The writer as editor
Interested individuals should RSVP to the Colonial Club by Friday, July 22 to make a reservation by calling 608-937-4611.