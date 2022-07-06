One of the most exciting ways to enjoy beef – whether using natural gas or charcoal, in the backyard or at a tailgate – is grilling because it provides maximum flavor and optimal tenderness. Be the master of your grill this summer with these recipes provided by Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Marketing Angie Horkan:
Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary ButterJust when you thought grilled Sirloin kabobs couldn’t get better, this kabob recipe goes to new heights with a garlic rosemary butter sauce.
Recipe time: 35 minutes
Makes 4 servings
8 oz. small, red-skinned potatoes
1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1-inch thick
1 tablespoon steak seasoning blend
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 oz. cherry tomatoes
4 oz. baby portobello mushrooms
Basting Sauce:
4 tablespoons salted butter
2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped
1-1/2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
Garnish:
1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces, if needed. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 5 to 7 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, steak seasoning, olive oil, potatoes, tomatoes and mushrooms in a large bowl, toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.
In a small saucepan combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. Stir occasionally.
Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with rosemary and parsley.
Nutrition information per serving, 1 kabob: 310 Calories; 171.9 Calories from fat; 19.1g Total Fat (9.3 g Saturated Fat; 0.5 g Trans Fat; 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 7.1 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 86 mg Cholesterol; 510 mg Sodium; 12 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.8 g Dietary Fiber; 2.2 g Total Sugars; 23 g Protein; 0 g Added Sugars; 33.8 mg Calcium; 2 mg Iron; 726.8 mg Potassium; 0.2 mcg Vitamin D; 0.2 mg Riboflavin; 10.8 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.2 mcg Vitamin B12; 244 mg Phosphorus; 4.3 mg Zinc; 30.3 mcg Selenium; 99.8 mg Choline.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
with Jalapeño AioliBe the master of the grill with this mushroom Swiss burger recipe topped with a jalapeño aioli. Complete the meal with a side of grilled zucchini fries.
Recipe time: 60 minutes
Makes 4 servings
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean)
2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
1 tablespoon olive oil
5 oz. sliced baby portobello mushrooms
4 Swiss cheese slices
4 hamburger buns, split
4 lettuce leaves
4 tomato slices
Jalapeño Aioli:
2 jalapeño peppers
1/2 cup light mayonnaise
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Zucchini Fries:
3 medium zucchini
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
Combine Ground Beef and 2 teaspoons steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Set aside.
Heat sauté pan over medium until hot. Add olive oil and mushrooms. Cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
ZUCCHINI FRIES: Cut zucchini in half and again lengthwise, then cut in 4-inch strips and place into a medium sized bowl. Coat zucchini with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons steak seasoning and toss. Place zucchini on the grill and cook for 4 to 6 minutes turning occasionally. Once soft, remove from grill and set aside.
Jalapeño AIOLI: Place jalapeños on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill for 5 to 6 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Remove from grill and let cool. Once cool remove the stem and seeds, dice into ¼-inch cubes. In a medium size bowl, combine grilled jalapeño, mayonnaise, lime juice, and salt. Store in refrigerator until ready to use.
About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with a cheese slice.
Line top bun with 1-2 tablespoons of Aioli mixture, lettuce, and tomato. Top each burger with mushrooms and place them on bottom buns. Close the sandwiches and serve with zucchini fries.
Nutrition information per serving: 304 Calories; 126 Calories from fat; 14g Total Fat (4 g Saturated Fat; 8 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 86 mg Cholesterol; 273 mg Sodium; 9 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.4 g Dietary Fiber; 35 g Protein; 2.7 mg Iron; 17.9 mg NE Niacin; 0.9 mg Vitamin B6; 1.9 mcg Vitamin B12; 7.1 mg Zinc; 66 mcg Selenium; 146.7 mg Choline.
Smoked Tri-Tip with Grilled Corn Elote
Smoked Beef, grilled corn, delicious results. The outdoor cookout trifecta is complete with this smoked Tri-Tip recipe.
Recipe time: 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours
Makes 12 servings
1 beef Tri-tip Roast (3 to 4-1/2 pounds)
Spice Paste:
1/3 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons granulated garlic
2 teaspoons ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Grilled Corn Elote:
3 ears fresh corn, husked
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ancho chili powder
Combine oil, garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt and pepper in a small bowl to form a paste. Spread evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tri-Tip Roast.
Add wood chunks, chips, or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F.
Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of roast, not resting in fat. Place roast in smoker, according to manufacturer’s instructions. Smoke roast 2 to 3 hours or until meat thermometer registers 135°F.
GRILLED CORN ELOTE: Place corn on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and set aside. In a medium size bowl combine corn, mayonnaise, lime juice, cilantro, Cotija cheese, salt and chili powder. Let chill covered, for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Carefully remove roast from smoker when meat thermometer registers 135°F. Let rest for at least 10-15 minutes. Carve roast across the grain into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve alongside grilled corn Elote.
Nutrition information per serving, 4: 400 Calories; 241.2 Calories from fat; 26.8g Total Fat (7 g Saturated Fat; 0.02 g Trans Fat; 6.2 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 12.1 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 101 mg Cholesterol; 704 mg Sodium; 8 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.2 g Dietary Fiber; 2 g Total Sugars; 34 g Protein; 0 g Added Sugars; 72.5 mg Calcium; 2.5 mg Iron; 542 mg Potassium; 0.05 mcg Vitamin D; 0.24 mg Riboflavin; 13.2 mg NE Niacin; 0.77 mg Vitamin B6; 1.93 mcg Vitamin B12; 326 mg Phosphorus; 6.2 mg Zinc; 37.7 mcg Selenium; 131 mg Choline.
Berbere Spiced Grilled Flat Iron
This grilled Flat Iron Steak recipe features a berbere spice blend inspired by African cuisine. Complete the meal with a garlic-herb grilled eggplant.
Recipe time: 40 minutes
Makes 4 servings
1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1 pound)
Rub:
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Grilled Eggplant:
1 eggplant, cut into ½-inch slices
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1-1/2 teaspoons Mexican oregano OR marjoram
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Garnish:
4 slices naan bread
Greek-style yogurt
Fresh parsley
Cut Flat Iron Steak evenly into 4 steaks (about 4 — 6 ounces each).
Combine all rub ingredients in a small bowl. Spread evenly onto all surfaces of the steaks.
In a small bowl combine eggplant, olive oil, garlic, oregano and salt. Toss eggplant making sure all sides are coated evenly.
Place steaks onto a preheated gas grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill eggplant on gas grill for 4 — 6 minutes flipping halfway through. Remove from grill and let rest for at least 5 minutes.
Serve grilled steak and eggplant with naan bread, yogurt and parsley.
Nutrition information per serving, 4 oz: 300 Calories; 165.6 Calories from fat; 18.4g Total Fat (5.5 g Saturated Fat; 0.4 g Trans Fat; 1.4 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 9.6 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 72 mg Cholesterol; 810 mg Sodium; 11 g Total Carbohydrate; 4.9 g Dietary Fiber; 4.5 g Total Sugars; 24 g Protein; 0 g Added Sugars; 41.1 mg Calcium; 3.4 mg Iron; 640 mg Potassium; 0 mcg Vitamin D; 0.31 mg Riboflavin; 7.1 mg NE Niacin; 0.5 mg Vitamin B6; 5.1 mcg Vitamin B12; 219 mg Phosphorus; 8.2 mg Zinc; 33.8 mcg Selenium; 103 mg Choline. This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, Iron, Potassium, Phosphorus, and Choline.
Ancho Chili Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeño Cream
This might be the hottest recipe of the summer. Ancho chili spiced grilled Top Sirloin topped with jalapeño cream and a pineapple salsa and served as street tacos. Can’t beat it.
Total recipe time: 1 hour
Makes 4 servings
1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak
2 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
8 — 4”corn tortillas
Jalapeño Cream:
1 fresh avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons sour cream
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped
Pineapple Salsa:
6 fresh or canned pineapple slices
3 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cup diced tomatoes
3 teaspoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Garnish: Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion
In a small bowl combine olive oil, ancho chili powder, garlic and salt. Press evenly onto steak. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Make jalapeño CREAM — Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange pineapple slices around steak. Grill steak, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill pineapple, uncovered, 8 minutes or until heated through. Let steak and pineapple rest 5-10 minutes. Chop pineapple and dice steak into bite-size pieces.
Make PINEAPPLE SALSA. In a medium size bowl combine grilled pineapple, lime juice, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
Grill tortillas for 1-2 minutes on each side. Top each tortilla with steak, pineapple salsa, jalapeño cream and additional garnish as desired.
Nutrition information per serving, 2 Tacos: 407 Calories; 186.3 Calories from fat; 20.7g Total Fat (4.4 g Saturated Fat; 0.1 g Trans Fat; 1.9 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 11.9 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 61 mg Cholesterol; 540 mg Sodium; 32 g Total Carbohydrate; 5.3 g Dietary Fiber; 11.8 g Total Sugars; 25 g Protein; 0 g Added Sugars; 47.5 mg Calcium; 2.1 mg Iron; 724 mg Potassium; 0.1 mcg Vitamin D; 0.23 mg Riboflavin; 10.2 mg NE Niacin; 0.75 mg Vitamin B6; 1.2 mcg Vitamin B12; 221 mg Phosphorus; 4.5 mg Zinc; 25.3 mcg Selenium; 96.6 mg Choline. This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, Iron, Potassium, Riboflavin, Phosphorus, and Choline.