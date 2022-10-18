Brittany Pollentier is among the best female bowlers in the country and has the hardware to show for it.
At the 2022 Madison Area United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Dinner of Champions, Pollentier won multiple awards for winning last year’s city tournament and having the high series for women (825) and highest average in the state (236). However, she also won the Marge Pursell Bowler of the year for being the top female bowler in the Madison Area.
Pollentier lives in Cottage Grove and bowls leagues in multiple Madison Area bowling centers. She has been bowling for 35 years since she was five years old.
“I think bowling is unique because you can compete at any level you want to compete at,” she said. “There’s not a lot of sports that you can do that for long like bowling.”
Pollentier now passes back a lot of the knowledge she has gained, as her and her husband Chris are coaches in the Prairie Lanes Junior Bowling Program.
“We have been coaching in the program for four or five years now,” Pollentier said. “Our kids bowl in the Prairie Lanes program. It’s amazing to see them grow and see them gain confidence and get excited about bowling.”
She is thankful for all the shared knowledge and opportunities people have given her in the sport.
“It’s fun to be able to give back,” she said. “I’ve been given so much from other people giving their time and it’s good to give back to a program that dedicates so much time and energy.”
One of her biggest accomplishments came last year, when she not only qualified with a free entry for the 2021 USBC Queens Tournament for winning the Wisconsin Queens Tournament, but that she finished tied for 49th out of 204 of the top female bowlers in the United States.
“My goal going into that tournament was to make the top 64,” Pollentier said. “I had one bad game in each five-game block. The mental strength that you have to have and work through is vital.”
Although she makes bowling look easy, it definitely took a lot of hard work to get to the level she is at and maintain it.
“With my career and two kids bowling took a back seat. It was a new challenge for me,” Pollentier said. “It was fun listening to the touring pros. I learned a lot from watching and observing. I haven’t pushed myself to that level of competition for a long time.”
Pollentier enjoys bowling because of the friendships that are made. She also enjoys that she can use bowling as stress relief at the end of a work day, but also that she can compete at any level she wishes.
“The fun part of competing is socializing with those around you,” she said. “Not only socializing with teammates, but those I bowl against. There’s always just so much to learn and improve on.”
Pollentier is a physical therapist at Integrated Physical Therapy. She is able to connect her work life with her bowling career in many ways.
“With physical therapy, we work on a lot of strengthening and balances,” she said. “You can relate that a lot to bowling. Bowling is a very repetitive motion, and it can lead to injury more than people realize.
This summer she has been recovering herniated disk in her lower back, and is eager to get back to competing and socializing in the sport she loves.
The Dinner of Champions was held Oct. 9 to honor and recognize all the top youth and adult bowlers in the Madison Area for the 2021-22 season. A list of the awards can be found on the Madison Area USBC Website at https://madisonba.com/.