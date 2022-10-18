Brittany Pollentier
Brittany Pollentier at the 2022 Madison Area USBC Dinner of Champions with her highest female state average award.

 Contributed/Amanda Reithmeyer

Brittany Pollentier is among the best female bowlers in the country and has the hardware to show for it.

At the 2022 Madison Area United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Dinner of Champions, Pollentier won multiple awards for winning last year’s city tournament and having the high series for women (825) and highest average in the state (236). However, she also won the Marge Pursell Bowler of the year for being the top female bowler in the Madison Area.

