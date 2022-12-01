Evelyn Yaeggi 100th birthday

RIGHT: Evelyn Yaeggi turned 100 year old on Oct. 20, 2022.

 Contributed/Jeanne Fillner

Evelyn Yaeggi celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Sienna Crest Assisted Living.

“Yaeggi was born and raised a country girl, and she loved the country life,” Yaeggi’s daughter Jeanne Fillner said. “She worked hard on the farm doing jobs even when she was in school.”

