RIGHT: Evelyn Yaeggi turned 100 year old on Oct. 20, 2022.
Evelyn Yaeggi celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Sienna Crest Assisted Living.
“Yaeggi was born and raised a country girl, and she loved the country life,” Yaeggi’s daughter Jeanne Fillner said. “She worked hard on the farm doing jobs even when she was in school.”
Yaeggi worked outside the house at 14 years old doing all the housework and cooking for families. She turned 100 on Oct. 20, the same day as one of her great grandchildren, Mykenzie Fagan, turned 19.
Yaeggi had four children with her first husband, Marvin Coughlin. In addition, she has seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Yaeggi worked for Wisconsin Porcelain Company (now Washington Mills) for 30 years before retiring in 1985. She remarried to Oscar Yaeggi that same year, nine years after Coughlin’s death in 1976.
For 30 years, the couple spent the winters in Sin City, Arizona and the summers in Cambridge, Wisconsin.
“My mother loved her time in Arizona, and enjoyed all the visits from her family and friends in Wisconsin, especially at Christmas time,” Fillner said.
