Friends and family of Julie Schwellenbach dedicated a blooming pollinator garden in her memory on Monday, Aug. 8 during a 45-minute ceremony at C.H. Bird Elementary School, 1170 N. Bird St., where students will be able to explore the garden and its many residents.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have this butterfly pollinator garden and dedication to her in Julie’s memory and her legacy,” remarked C.H Bird Elementary Principal Nicole Toepfer, who said children will use the garden to observe its plants and insects. “I can really see our little ones coming out here and observing what do they see and getting super-excited when they see the insects on the plants and things like that.”

