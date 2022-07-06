Westside Elementary School held an ice cream social in its schoolyard Thursday night, June 30th, to celebrate being one of 10 remaining schools competing for the first-ever World’s Best Schools prize for community collaboration.
More than 100 students, parents, teachers, staff members, city representatives, and school district administration joined together to recognize the historic achievement.
“It’s a celebration of Westside and the community as a whole,” Sun Prairie Community Schools Director Jamie Racine said. “We have 50 partners that we collaborate with to serve our families. The spirit of collaboration in Sun Prairie is powerful.”
Westside was announced as a finalist on June 9 by T4 Education, based in the United Kingdom, the firm that launched the prizes in collaboration with Accenture and American Express.
T4 Education launched the platform to “celebrate, recognize and share the stories of schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities.”
T4 Education created five categories of World’s Best School prizes so that schools all over the world would have a chance to showcase how they are improving their communities towards a better future. The categories are community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives.
Westside is competing against nine other finalists from eight other countries in the community collaboration category. The other top schools are from Pakistan, Germany, United Kingdom, Brazil, Philippines, Columbia, India and Kenya.
“We are so excited about this honor,” Westside Principal Nikki Harcus said. “We are so proud of Westside and the work that we’ve done with our partners.”
According to T4 Education, “this prize recognizes schools that have collaborated and developed partnerships with their community to have an integrated approach in helping each of their students striving for a whole child approach based on equity and inclusivity.”
Westside is one of the more diverse schools in Sun Prairie, and prioritizes putting all children and their families first. The school emphasizes nurturing parents in addition to their children.
“When we shut down in the pandemic, we went into communities to see what our families needed. We have a partnership with Door Creek Church that helps supply food for our on-site food pantry.”
Westside’s biography on T4 Education’s website states Westside Elementary, a K-5 school located at 1320 Buena Vista Drive, demonstrates a core belief that nurturing children and their parents with love and compassion allows young people to thrive. “It’s not uncommon to see a mother call a teacher when she runs out of baby formula or families going through the school’s food pantry,” the entry document for Westside states. “At Westside Elementary, the well-being of its students and the people in their lives takes precedence over all else and it partners with a number of organizations to achieve this.”
“The school is one of the most diverse elementary schools in the local area. When it realized that some parents and caregivers needed extra support with English language skills, it took action by partnering with a local adult education organization, The Literacy Network, to provide adult classes in English as a second language.”
“Collaborating with the Rooted Family, a group that teaches mindfulness, the school holds parenting classes twice a year for six weeks. Classes teach strategies based on brain development, building healthy relationships between parents and their children, and supporting parents in raising confident children. The school also puts on healthy cooking and active lifestyle classes for families with another partner, University of Wisconsin Extension — Nutrition department. Partnering with a local church, therapy support groups are arranged for those suffering from bereavement.”
None of this would be possible without Stacy Darga, Westside Elementary Community Schools Site Coordinator. Harcus and members of the Sun Prairie City Council said Darga has put all of her energy into Westside and the community and she is one of the individuals who started the community schools program.
“It is such a remarkable achievement by her and the staff,” District 3 Alderperson Mike Jacobs said in response to Westside being named a finalist.
District 1 Alderperson Steve Stocker added that “this is a testimonial to her passion for the school and community.”
Darga said she appreciated the kind words, but noted she could never do it alone. She recognized great partnerships with Sun Prairie organizations that give so much to support the school.
“Nikki and I live and breathe at Westside every day,” Darga said. “To have the rest of the world recognize us is amazing. Never in my dreams did I think we would have a chance to be in the top 10 in this world.”
She said that only four of them knew about Westside being a top-10 finalist in April, and were sworn to secrecy, with the threat of being removed from the list if word got out before it was announced publicly.
The top three get announced some time in August, with the winner eventually being named in October. As one of the finalists, Darga said they will be putting a presentation together for an online panel discussion for World Education Week in July.
Other schools across the world will have the opportunity to learn how Sun Prairie Community Schools started with its community collaborations.
Darga added that if Westside does win, the $50,000 will go towards bringing restorative justice into the school.
“We would have a restorative justice coach who would do ‘circles of support’ with students instead of sending them to the principal’s office,” Darga said.
The idea is that when students misbehave, instead of sending them to the principal’s office and writing them up, they would sit down with a restorative justice coach to discuss what went wrong, the role they play, and how they can better handle the situation next time.
“We are a role model for other schools across the state,” Darga said. “We’ve had schools in Appleton, Green Bay, and Madison come see how we work with our schools.”