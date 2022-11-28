Demand is up, but donations are down, at Dane County’s food pantries.
The newest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices in September hit another 40-year high. Rent is up by 7.2%, electricity prices are up 15.5%, health insurance is about 30% more expensive, and groceries are up 13%.
“October was a record-breaking month for us,” said Catie Badsing, manager of Food Security Programs at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
As of Oct. 21, Badsing said, the Sun Prairie pantry served more individuals and families with more visits than in all of 2020, which was previously the pantry’s busiest year ever.
“We’ve taken the highest number of reservations for Thanksgiving Baskets ever,” Badsing said. “We’re lucky to have a very generous community, but we’re concerned that with the cold months coming up, we haven’t hit the ceiling yet.”
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry was designated as Shop Indie Local’s charity to receive contributions in 2022 during the 13th Shop Indie Local kick-off on Monday, Nov. 21 in the lobby at the downtown Bank of Sun Prairie office. During that event, Badsing thanked the community for its continued support, but also noted the certain upcoming need for more donations.
“This year, we’re on track to double the number of visits that we did last year,” Badsing said. “We’re also set to double the number of new families served this year. Our pounds of food out the door will be at 40% over last year’s pounds distributed. 2022 is on track to break every record we’ve ever set. At the same time COVID-19 has made it harder to keep our shelves stocked with a broad variety of groceries.”
Other area pantries are experiencing the same perfect storm of high demand, low donations, and higher food prices in the event the pantries want to purchase that food in advance of certain holiday demand.
“The number of families using our food pantry has increased significantly from 2021 to 2022. We’re serving one car per minute during a three-and-half hour span of time,” said Chris Kane, Senior Director of Client Services at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Madison.
Many pantries are reporting individuals and families are traveling longer distances to receive food and coming from not only the greater Madison area but from rural communities all throughout Dane County.
St. Vincent de Paul—Madison has noticed a trend of people carpooling from farther distances and picking up food for up to five families at a time. Badger Prairie Needs Network reported that many of the families that visit the pantry have employment or live on fixed incomes, and yet it’s not enough to cover the necessities.
“We will serve a record 35,000 individuals in 2022—up 85% from last year—no small feat for an entirely volunteer organization serving all of Dane County,” remarked Bob Kasieta, Board President of BPNN. “We stretch volunteer and funding resources so that families have enough food, and yet it’s not enough. We know our great community will step up yet again.”
The number of monthly visits to the food pantry at Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) and the amount of food distributed has increased by 116% since this time last year, according to Ellen Carlson, Executive Director of MOM.
“We’ve been able to meet this rising demand to this point because of the support and generosity of people in our community,” Carlson said. “With the increase in the number of people accessing our services, we need to come together now more than ever to build food security for our neighbors.”