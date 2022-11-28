Demand is up, but donations are down, at Dane County’s food pantries.

The newest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices in September hit another 40-year high. Rent is up by 7.2%, electricity prices are up 15.5%, health insurance is about 30% more expensive, and groceries are up 13%.

Catie Badsing
Catie Badsing, manager of Food Security Programs at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry (at the Nov. 21 Shop Indie Local kick-off in the Bank of Sun Prairie lobby), said the pantry is on track to double the number of pantry visits than the pantry had in 2021.
Badger Prairie Needs Network individuals served

The Badger Prairie Needs Network will serve a record 35,000 individuals in 2022—up 85% from last year.

