Sun Prairie resident Keith Miller was among several Vietnam War veterans who took the most recent Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Miller served six years in the Navy Reserve from 1970-76, including two years of active duty in Vietnam.
“I ended up doing a lot of things,” Miller said. “I was a cook, deck hand and gunners mate in charge of storing and moving ammunition.
He spent two years on an ammunition ship, going back and forth from the Philippines to Vietnam.
“We would take fresh ammunition from the Phillipines Islands to Vietnam to replenish their ammunition, and then we took the old stuff back and turned around and did it again.”
Miller said that he had “top secret clearance” because they had a nuclear warhead test dummy on the ship.
Once he left the Navy in 1976, Miller joined the Army Reserve where he mainly worked in the office and was in charge of payroll. He wanted to become a drill sergeant, but he became too old to qualify.
In 83’ he left the Army Reserve for the Active Guard Reserve where he stayed until he retired in 01’. In those 18 years he spent half of his time in enlisted recruiting and the other half in nursing recruiting.
Miller earned the Army recruiting ring, which at the time was the highest honor a recruiter could achieve. He later earned the Glen E. Morrell Award Recruiter of Excellence Award.
Miller, a Sheboygan native and resident of Sun Prairie for more than 40 years, described the Badger Honor Flight as one of his greatest lifetime experiences.
“It was probably the highlight of my life,” Miller said. “It was the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Being a part of the Vietnam War, Miller looked forward to seeing the Vietnam Memorial the most.
“I had a high school friend of mine that was killed in Vietnam,” Miller said. “We were able to find his name and I was able to get an etching of it.”
In addition he noted that the Air Force Memorial was interesting, and it is in the flight path of the plane that hit the pentagon on 9/11.
Miller’s daughter, Jessi Soholt, accompanied him on the trip and was amazed at the detail of the 9/11 memorial.
“There were 113 people killed in all between the pentagon and in the plane,” Soholt said. “If the bench pointed towards the pentagon they were in the pentagon. If it was pointing away then they were on the plane.”
Each victim has their own bench and reflective pond beneath it. On each side of the monument they have the benches lined up by the victim’s year of birth.
Miller and Soholt both enjoyed witnessing the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier.
“It was a very moving ceremony,” Miller said. “It brought a tear to my eye.”
Miller also saw the Lincoln Monument, Korean Memorial and World War II Memorial. He noted that all he could think about was how much his father would have loved to be here to see the World War II Memorial.
On the flight back, Miller said he had so much mail that he was barely able to read it all before landing back in Madison. Then, he was overwhelmed with everyone welcoming them back.
“You get off the plane and as you come down the escalator there’s a bunch of people cheering,” Miller said. “There’s literally hundreds of people that are there to cheer you on. Complete strangers reaching out and shaking your hand. Everyone’s applauding. Other than the Vietnam Memorial that was probably the highlight of the whole thing.”
Miller had nothing but praise for all the volunteers that put in the time and work to make the Badger Honor Flights happen.
“It’s like a well-oiled machine,” Miller said. “From the time you arrive at the airport, the timing is perfect. I encourage all the Vietnam and Korean Vets to apply for this trip.”