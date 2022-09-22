Sun Prairie Class of 2000 graduate Leif Nordhagen continues to add to his accomplishments, nearing two decades in the Air Force.
After graduating from Sun Prairie, he enrolled in the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.
“I wanted to serve in the military and I wanted to be a pilot,” Nordhagen said.
He said Colorado was a perfect fit not only for the academy, but for skiing as well. While in the academy, he boxed competitively.
“Growing up in Sun Prairie, I did martial arts and got my black belt,” Nordhagen said. “When I got to the academy, boxing was a good fit.”
The Air Force Academy was just the beginning of a long educational career. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics in 2004 from the academy, but he pursued a career further in the Air Force.
In 2011, he earned his Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida and in 2019 he earned a Master of Irregular Warfare at Naval Postgraduate School in Florida.
In addition, he completed squadron officer school as well as courses in air and space and weapon instruction. Today, Nordhagen has risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Most notably, Nordhagen won the 2020 Mackay Trophy for his mission to support troops in an Afghan Combat Outpost that was under attack by Taliban forces. He was honored alongside fellow Lt. Col. Joel Bier as the two men that completed the mission.
“We were doing unilateral support for Afghanistan,” Nordhagen said. “We had to deal with challenging weather and communication.”
Norhagen was the commander for the 354th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron based out of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The Mackay Trophy is awarded to the most meritorious flight of the year. It has all of the winners engraved since 1912, and is on permanent display at the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
“It was quite an honor to be recognized amongst heroes of our aviation past,” Nordhagen said. “It was strange as a commander winning that award, but it was good that the squadron got recognized for the work they did. That was my fourth trip to Afghanistan.”
He won the 2020 Aviator Valor Award for the same “sortie,” an attack of a military unit coming out of a position of defense. The Aviator Valor Award honors a person who has distinguished themselves by “a conspicuous act of valor or courage during an aerial flight,” according to the Air Force Academy. He enacted the mission on Jan. 5, 2020 as Hawg 54, flying an A-10C as the commander of the 354 Expeditionary Fighter Squadron to support an Afghan outpost under heavy attack in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Nordhagen noted that the weather was cloudy with freezing rain and thunderstorms and he had to execute three strafe runs below 300 feet of the ground to clear the bad weather. His bravery and skill saved an Afghan outpost and over 30 troops.
However, Nordhagen said this was definitely not the most difficult sortie he’s been on.
“Of the three or four sorties I flew with Lt. Col. Bier, this is probably the least ‘exciting,’” Nordhagen said. “I think one other sortie supported an American special operations forces unit that was in a ‘complex troops in contact’ and another sortie required some precision strikes against some ‘high value individuals’ in a densely populated area.”
He added that Bier and himself were well prepared and have flown together for years dating back to when they were both instructors at the United States Air Force Weapons School in 2016.
It takes a disciplined and determined mind to execute under pressure the way Nordhagen does. He said he follows the motto of his boxing coach Mr. Ed Weichers when he was in the Air Force Academy.
“When things get difficult and challenging, ‘you don’t rise to the occasion, you fall back on your training and preparation,” Nordhagen said.
He added that Weichers also used to say, “tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”
“Those two quotes are both very applicable for fighter pilots and the fighter pilot mentality,” Nordhagen said.
Today, he works as the A-10 Combined Test Force Director at the Air National Guard Air Force Test Center.
“I love this job,” Nordhagen said. “I love the mission of the A-10 airplane that I fly. Its job is to support the ground troops. I want to teach the next generation of guys to do that and provide the most advanced equipment to get the job done.”
He’s been stationed all over the world in recent years, spending time in Colorado, California, Georgia, Germany and is currently stationed at the Davis-Monthan Airforce Base in Tucson, Arizona.
Nordhagen is a senior pilot with more than 3,300 hours, including 1,800 combat hours in the A-10 aircraft from four deployments. He’s also earned a Bronze Star, 20 Air Medals, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, and Aerial Achievement Medal, a Joint Service Achievement Medal and three Air Force Commendation Medals.
He noted that growing up, he wasn’t able to do a lot of aviation. He remembered the first time he was able to fly his aircraft.
“It was an exhilarating experience,” Nordhagen said. “It was quite the cool experience being able to fly high performance aircraft.”
Nordhagen doesn’t have any future plans set in stone, but he plans to continue to serve in the Air Force and instruct the next generation of pilots for as long as he can.