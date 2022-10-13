Glenna Shannahan

World-Class Bridge Player, Teacher, Author and Owner of the Bridge Club of Madison Glenna Shannahan talks about bridge at the Colonial Club during a free program on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m.

 Contributed

If you’re an avid bridge player or have never played a hand in your life, or are curious why it’s been a popular game, you’ll want to hear the Colonial Club's vibrant, free program presented at 11 a.m. on Nov. 1 by Glenna Shannahan, a well-known (national and international) bridge player, teacher author and business owner.

In her talks Shannahan points out that bridge, besides being exciting and never without fascinating plays, also has built-in neurological and reasoning benefits.

