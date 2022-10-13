If you’re an avid bridge player or have never played a hand in your life, or are curious why it’s been a popular game, you’ll want to hear the Colonial Club's vibrant, free program presented at 11 a.m. on Nov. 1 by Glenna Shannahan, a well-known (national and international) bridge player, teacher author and business owner.
In her talks Shannahan points out that bridge, besides being exciting and never without fascinating plays, also has built-in neurological and reasoning benefits.
While traveling with friends and family Shannahan has played bridge all over the world including China, Japan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Portugal, France and Spain.
Passengers on several cruises have enjoyed learning bridge from her, too. She has taught the game on several cruises including Crystal, Royal Caribbean and Princess ships.
Locally, she teaches bridge at Madison College and through Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR).
Teacher, Master Bridge Player
Not everyone can be called a “world class bridge player," but Shannahan has earned that reference in many difference ways. A “Master Bridge Player” in bridge playing circles is an achievement that typically takes between three to 10 years to accomplish.
In order to become a Master, players need to accumulate 500 points through skillful playing, and Shannahan has reached the 7,000-point level.
Shannahan is the only Master teacher in Wisconsin and just one of three Master teachers in the Midwest. Today, she is the Regional Director for the American Bridge Teachers’ Association and is in charge of six states.
Back home in Madison, Shannahan has taught hundreds of players at all levels of experience learn the game at the Bridge Club of Madison which she founded 30 years ago at Todd Drive off the West Beltline in Madison.
One of her students, Leah Crestwell, said she had no idea what bridge would open up for her.
“After I learned to play bridge at the Bridge Club of Madison," Crestwell said, "little did I know I was opening the door to a friendly, welcoming intellectual community and the best game in the world.”
Besides teaching and playing bridge, Shannahan encouraged players in the popular bridge column she wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal for over a year, and in her ‘spare time,’ she authored a go-to book about bridge that quickly sold out.
Games with celebrities
Once you’ve been playing bridge for a while, it may be a dream for most players to have the opportunity to pull up a chair and play with some of the best players in the world
But Shannahan has had that experience more than once. She has played with many celebrities -- including Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and the former Academy Award winning actor, Omar Sharif (the star of the epic film Dr. Zhivago).
“Bridge is truly an international language,” Shannahan said. “Once you learn the basics, keep playing, you’ll be surprised at how many doors open to you to sit down and play bridge. It’s a terrific connector of people no matter where you live or what language you speak.”