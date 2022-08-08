Sweet Iced Tea

Raise a glass because Sunday, Aug. 21 is National Sweet Tea Day.

In the dog days of summer, few things are more refreshing than a glass of iced tea. Although National Iced Tea Day is June 10, Sunday Aug. 21 is National Sweet Tea Day. If you know anything about me, you know I'm never one to pass up a food holiday.

Popular lore traces iced tea's popularity to the 1904 St. Louis Louisiana Purchase Exhibition World Fair. There are lots of other treats attributed to that fair, including hamburgers, ice cream cones, cotton candy and peanut butter. But iced tea has been on the menu since the 1870s. What made iced tea novel wasn't the tea but the ice, which was quite the luxury back then.