LEFT: New York Times best-selling author Pat Zietlow Miller, Mayor Paul Esser and City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer among the crowd that came out to Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie on Aug. 23 to witness to Story Walk ribbon cutting.
The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s first ever permanent story walk, designed by soon-to-be Eagle Scout, Helen Perkolup, at Sheehan Park on Aug. 23.
Perkolup and her family of scouts were present as she did the honor of cutting the ribbon to unveil the story walk.
The Executive Director of the Library Foundation, Theresa Stevens spoke in collaboration with Library Director Svetha Hetzler and Head of Youth Services Lynn Montague about the importance of the story walk and serving its purpose of connecting the community.
Many community leaders came out to witness the ribbon cutting, including Mayor Paul Esser, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and District 3 Alderperson Maureen Crombie.
Located on the Sheehan Park East walking trail, the story walk contains two-and-a-half foot tall signs and platforms that hold each page of a book. According to the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens, there are about 20 stands. Stories will be replaced every two-three months and will be focused on children’s books.
Also in attendance was Pat Zietlow Miller, the New York Times bestselling author from Sun Prairie. She is the author of the first book featured in the story walk, titled “Sophie’s Squash.”