Sun Prairie Boy Scout Troop 333 sent 45 boys to summer camp in June, before leaving Saturday, July 16 for New Mexico for a trip of a lifetime.

Troop 333 consists of about 55 kids, ages 11-18. At Canyon Camp in Stockton, Illinois, the boys participated in a variety of activities including boating safety, life-saving skills, leather and metal working, basketry, swimming and shooting sports. They also learned about their community, nation and what it takes to be a good citizen.

