Sun Prairie Boy Scout Troop 333 sent 45 boys to summer camp in June, before leaving Saturday, July 16 for New Mexico for a trip of a lifetime.
Troop 333 consists of about 55 kids, ages 11-18. At Canyon Camp in Stockton, Illinois, the boys participated in a variety of activities including boating safety, life-saving skills, leather and metal working, basketry, swimming and shooting sports. They also learned about their community, nation and what it takes to be a good citizen.
“They learned about the senators and representatives in their area,” Troop 333 Committee member Heather Reeder said. “They wrote letters to them. They learned to talk to leaders in the community and volunteer with activities that are important to them.”
Currently, 33 boys from Troop’s 333 and 47 in Sun Prairie are hiking across New Mexico. They are hiking for 60 miles across two weeks with various stops along the way, such as pole climbing and other outdoor sports-like activities.
“They are all practicing leadership and have to figure out the navigation on their own,” Reeder said. “The adults are there to make sure they are safe, but aren’t leading.”
The scouts are navigating the entire route via map and compass.
Troop 333 spends countless amounts of time on community projects, such as the large welcome sign by Walgreens on Highway 19, a Smithsonian story preservation project, bat houses in the parks, cemetery restorations, boat launches and invasive plant control.
“It’s not just about outdoor programs,” Reeder said. “It’s teaching personal growth, leadership development, understanding how to be involved and how to be a responsible citizen.”
The scouts take care and watch over one another. The older boys teach the younger boys. They learn self-reliance through their tasks and projects.
Becoming an eagle scout takes considerable time, work and effort in a 4-6 year timeframe. There are 21 merit badges that must be completed by the scout to earn the eagle rank. Troop 333 has had about 75 eagle scouts in 25 years. According to Reeder, only 4% of scouts make it to eagle rank. She has two boys, one eagle scout and one soon to be.
“I love it,” she said. “Our kids know how to do things that you don’t learn in school.”
She gave the example that her kids are very self-sufficient, because Troop 333 taught them practical things such as how to cook and start a campfire, which none of their friends can do.
“It’s the maturity, the growth, the development and the knowledge around them that you don’t get in other programs,” Reeder said. “It makes you a well rounded individual and prepares you for future life.”
In addition to Troops 333 and 47, Sun Prairie also has Troop 747 for girls and five additional cub scout packs tied to elementary schools.