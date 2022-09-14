With the Sun Prairie High School splitting into both East and West High School, many question what this may bring for the upcoming sports seasons. Though the Sun Prairie Dance Team (SPDT) specifically will be splitting into two, this doesn’t make much of a difference for the upcoming season according to head coach Kyra Johnson.
This is Johnson’s first year coaching the Sun Prairie Dance Team, but she has 15 years of dance experience and is an alumni of the Sun Prairie Dance Team.
Dance team has the longest season of all other sports, running from summer to spring.
As of right now there are three competitions planned for the season. There are locally focused competitions that teams can sign up for. There are also two regional competitions open to all schools in the state. Sun Prairie is located in the Southern region.
The Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) is a non-profit organization of cheer and dance coaches endorsed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).
WACPC hosts competitions, educational events, recognition awards and more. Those with the top scores at the local level competitions will then move on to the WACPC competition. “If good energy comes back, we hope to go to State,” Johnson added.
“There has been a shift since COVID,” Johnson said, referring to the now two regions. Previously there had been four, but with the pandemic, they have moved into two — Southern and Northern. “Everyone is excited about what this competition will bring,” Johnson added.
The most popular competition is the statewide competition. This year the state competition is located in La Crosse on Feb. 3 and 4, 2023. To move to the state competition, Sun Prairie will have to attend the Southern Regional Competition located in Watertown on Jan. 28, 2023. Local competitions include the Mad City Showcase on Oct. 30 at Edgewood High School and the Ashwaubenon invite on Dec. 3, 2022.
With all of these competitions, who is our biggest competitor? “No rivals,” Johnson said. “The dance community hones in on cheering each other on.”
Teams are there to celebrate each other’s work, even though it is a competition. They appreciate everyone’s technique and skill. “Every dancer the teams compete against put in the same amount of work and effort,” said Johnson.
The booster club for the Sun Prairie Dance team, mostly parents and guardians of team members, organize fundraisers and volunteer opportunities. The biggest fundraiser is the Kids Clinic on Sept. 23, 2022.
Younger students in the community, grades kindergarten through fifth, get to dance at one of the varsity football games. The dances are choreographed by members of the Sun Prairie Dance Team. In 2021 there was a record number of almost 90 kids dancing.
The Sun Prairie Dance team hosts Dine Out fundraisers. Dine with SPDT at Burrachos will be Jan. 25, 2023 from 4-8 p.m.; at Culver’s on Main Street on Oct. 3, 2022 from 5-8 p.m and Mod Pizza on Nov. 15 from 5-8 p.m. A percentage of sales from those events is donated back to the Sun Prairie Dance Team to help cover expenses.