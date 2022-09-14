Sun Prairie Dance Team

Both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West high school students are members of the Sun Prairie Dance Team.

 Contributed

With the Sun Prairie High School splitting into both East and West High School, many question what this may bring for the upcoming sports seasons. Though the Sun Prairie Dance Team (SPDT) specifically will be splitting into two, this doesn’t make much of a difference for the upcoming season according to head coach Kyra Johnson.

This is Johnson’s first year coaching the Sun Prairie Dance Team, but she has 15 years of dance experience and is an alumni of the Sun Prairie Dance Team.

