Kathy Doran’s annuals and gardens wrap around her entire house. Her yard, selected as the Sun Prairie Garden Club's Garden of the Month for July 2022, features vegetable gardens both in ground and in raised beds that are weed-free. In addition, there are bubblers and hanging pots on the front porch.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club chose her garden because of the vast diversity of the yard that catches the eye as pedestrians and drivers go by. Doran’s annuals and gardens wrap around her entire house. Her yard features vegetable gardens both in ground and in raised beds that are weed free. In addition, there are bubblers and hanging pots on the front porch.
“I started it a number of years ago,” Doran said. “It has greatly expanded over the years. An empty area is an opportunity to try more."
Her favorite plants are annuals like hibiscus, impatiens, and begonias because of their colorful varieties. Also, she enjoys tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, and pumpkins to go with her annuals and perennials.
“Kathy has a variety of gardens in her yard,” Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka said. “Beautiful Hibiscus along with a variety of other plants. I enjoyed looking at her water features and bird feeders in the front yard.”
Doran inherited her gardening skills at a young age from her grandmother, who is from Poland, and her mother from Wisconsin Rapids.
Doran’s gardening philosophy is to “try to grow mostly anything just to see if it will succeed.”
She likes to learn what works and what doesn’t.
“If I have failures, I see it as a learning experience,” she said. “I like to try mostly anything. I find it fun and peaceful.”
She looks forward to spring every year to be able to try something new in her garden.
“I always like to see the growth to see what I could do,” she said. “It is inspiring to me. I love the beauty of it.”
The Sun Prairie Garden Club is always looking for new members and nominations for future Gardens of the Month. For more information or to nominate a garden, email Diane Powelka at jpowelka@chorus.net.