The Sun Prairie Garden Club named Nick and Becky Conrad as the winner for the September, 2022 Garden of the Month. They reside at 1204 Broadway Dr. in Sun Prairie.

“There is a wonderful verticality to the garden made possible by steep slopes on the site,” Garden Club representative Joe Powelka said. “Becky has taken full advantage of the vertical height change and has placed bright colors in the deep shade of the woods to pop the garden out to the passerby on the street above.”

Tags