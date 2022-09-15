The Sun Prairie Garden Club named Nick and Becky Conrad as the winner for the September, 2022 Garden of the Month. They reside at 1204 Broadway Dr. in Sun Prairie.
“There is a wonderful verticality to the garden made possible by steep slopes on the site,” Garden Club representative Joe Powelka said. “Becky has taken full advantage of the vertical height change and has placed bright colors in the deep shade of the woods to pop the garden out to the passerby on the street above.”
Becky Conrad said that when they first bought their house in 1997 all the backyard had was brush. After they cleared the brush and planted grass, they slowly began landscaping and planting.
“We started with hostas by tree groupings,” she said. “Then we put steps on the side hill and made groupings on each side.”
She added that they later combined two lower groupings into one and created a shade garden. Today they even have whiskey barrels and hanging baskets in their tree groupings.
Their garden is filled with a variety of flowers that include canna lily, Red Dragon Wing Begonia, goatsbeard, bleeding heart and a variety of hostas among many more. Conrad has two favorites in her garden.
“My favorites are canna lilies, because they make a bold statement in the top hill planters and in whiskey barrels and the other is red begonias because the red really pops,” she said.
She also likes hydrangea bushes for when they are in full white bloom. It gives her “old cottage woods feel.” As for Conrad’s gardening philosophy, she advises “don’t be afraid to try.”
“I’ve moved and changed plants many times,” she said. “I also try to add something new each year. It’s always a ‘work in progress’ for me.”