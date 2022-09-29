Lyon Road Art
Buy Now

Sun Prairie native Kaitlin Walsh at her studio, Lyon Road Art, at 101 E. Main St. in Waunakee, where her anatomical paintings are on display.

 Roberta Baumann

After an expectant mother loses a child to miscarriage, or a cancer patient survives the illness, Kaitlin Walsh is able top provide a meaningful image to help them remember.

Walsh makes her living painting human anatomy, including embryos for those dealing with infertility or who have lost a child.

Tags