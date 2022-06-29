The Sun Prairie Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate the 4th of July safely and legally, according to Sun Prairie Police Department Patrol Lt. Ryan Cox.
The SPPD said more fires are reported on the 4th of July than any other day in the United States. More than half of these fires are caused by fireworks.
“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals,” Cox said. “Only use fireworks outdoors, in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles. Supervise all children. Do not let them pick up used fireworks. Properly dispose of fireworks. Sober is safer.”
Residents should be considerate of their neighbors. Firework users are responsible for all messes left behind. Users need to clean up leftovers out of streets, sidewalks and their property. In addition, be considerate of where fireworks are being used and how much noise they make. The sound of fireworks may be a trigger for many veterans and others who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.
The Sun Prairie Municipal Code (8.16.010) regulates the possession and use of fireworks. However, many fireworks are illegal to use in Sun Prairie. The rule of thumb is that any device that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal without a permit. These include firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.
There are legal fireworks that Sun Prairie residents can use without a permit, according to SPPD: sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture, and novelty devices that more or spin on the ground are allowed.
The City of Sun Prairie has adopted state ordinances regarding the use and possession of fireworks:
8.16.020(a) – Use of fireworks restricted (keep, use, discharge, sell or offer to sell);
8.16.020© – Adults allowing a juvenile to possess or ignite fireworks; and
8.32.010 – Loud and unnecessary noise prohibited.
The SPPD has additional fireworks safety tips: Fireworks should be lit on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings and flammables, use a garden hose to wet down the area before use and place all used items in a covered fireproof container and leave outdoors and away from buildings.
Cox also provided these fireworks safety tips:
Preventing property damage
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry, dark location.
• Keep stored fireworks away from potential heat sources such as light bulbs, furnaces, engines and other combustible materials.
• Store fireworks out of reach of children and pets.
• Never use homemade fireworks; buy fireworks only from a licensed store or stand.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire.
• Dispose of spent fireworks by soaking them in a bucket of water and placing the, in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials.
• Don’t light fireworks in windy conditions.
• If a firework doesn’t go off (if it’s a “dud”), don’t try to relight it; instead, submerge it in water.
Keeping
pets safe
• Be sure your pets are wearing an up-to-date and visible identification tag on their collars at all times.
• Take a current photo of your pet.
• Exercise your dog early in the day before parties begin.
• During cookouts, ask guests to play with your pets away from the flames.
• Keep charcoal, fireworks, sparklers, and glow sticks far from curious pets.
• If your pet is afraid of loud noises, provide a safe spot and leave gentle music playing to cover the fireworks.
• Keep emergency contact information handy.
• Always keep pets inside while fireworks are being set off.
• Stay calm, act normally and give praise for calm behavior.
• Avoid leaving your pet alone during such potentially upsetting events.
• Secure fences and exit doors.