Sun Prairie resident George Thorsen brightens up Angell Park Senior Apartments with an array of flowers, keeping himself and his neighbors busy. However, one of his biggest accomplishments in life was building an airplane from scratch all by himself.

Thorsen, 91 years old, has resided in the senior living apartments for over six years now, but his journey to Sun Prairie was unique. He was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, the city known for its five prisons. He served in the Air Force from 1950-54 where he was an instructor for electrical systems. He was stationed across the United States and overseas, including Germany, Italy and Turkey.

