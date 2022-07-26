Sun Prairie resident George Thorsen brightens up Angell Park Senior Apartments with an array of flowers, keeping himself and his neighbors busy. However, one of his biggest accomplishments in life was building an airplane from scratch all by himself.
Thorsen, 91 years old, has resided in the senior living apartments for over six years now, but his journey to Sun Prairie was unique. He was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, the city known for its five prisons. He served in the Air Force from 1950-54 where he was an instructor for electrical systems. He was stationed across the United States and overseas, including Germany, Italy and Turkey.
“My job was to teach foreigners how to fly and maintain airplanes,” Thorsen said.
He worked and instructed on many models of Lockheed Martin Aircraft.
When he finished his time with the Air Force, there wasn’t much work in Kansas so he moved to Ohio to work for Diebold, a bank equipment manufacturing company. After his training period, he was moved to Milwaukee for work.
While living in Wauwatosa, Thorsen was shopping around for airplanes when he became increasingly frustrated that he couldn’t find anything he could sit comfortably in to fit his six-and-a-half foot build. He visited the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh show where he discovered a pilot that custom-built a plane to suit his long legs.
Around 1983, Thorsen began his mission to build a plane with a custom long nose to make room for his long legs when he flies.
“I started off buying a kit,” he said. “I spent the next 20 years building an airplane. It was so much fun I didn’t notice the time it took.”
The plane is a Long EZ Burt Rutan Design Composite Canard Type that is Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified. He started putting it together in his basement before moving it to his garage, then his wife’s home. Eventually he moved pieces at a time to a hangar at the Baraboo-Dells Flight Center where it was completed.
“I flew it 141 hours and made 434 landings,” he said. “Landing was the most difficult part, trying to deal and adapt with the weather.”
His plane gets 50 miles per gallon and can travel up to 150 mph, but there is one drawback: It cost him $38,000 to build.
“I could travel from Madison to Los Angeles on one tank of gas,” Thorsen said.
He lost his pilot’s license eight years ago because of a heart medication he began taking, but his son has taken over and is soon to be finishing his pilot’s license. The plane currently is stored at the Hartford Municipal Airport. Thorsen’s son keeps it up to date and in shape. He recently modified the control panel to make it more advanced.
Now, Thorsen keeps busy with his flower garden outside his apartment home on Park Street. His garden contains an array of flowers, including canna lily, hibiscus, mandevilla and royal petunia.
“I started doing it for something to do,” he said. “I never get bored. Since I started doing this, I noticed other people around me started to decorate too.”
His favorites are moss roses because they were his mom’s favorite and it reminds him of her. His flowers draw the attention of the other residents and visitors. He even gets some help from some of the neighbors.
“All the neighbors compliment it,” he said about his garden. “I get a lot of visitors that like to come see it.”
Even at almost 92, Thorsen continues to keep busy and brightens up the room with his smile while sharing his passion for planes and flowers.