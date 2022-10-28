The Sun Prairie West High School ProStart classes are partnering with the ceramics class to host the Empty Bowls Dinner on Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. The high school is located at 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie.
The 14 ProStart students are making 12 soups from scratch to serve at the dinner. The ceramics students created between 100-150 bowls available for sale to eat with and take home.
The prices for the dinner are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10 if they want to pick out a bowl designed by the ceramics students. Otherwise, it is $7 to use a bowl from the kitchen classroom and return it when they are done. After covering food and bowl costs, the remaining dollars will be donated to a local non-profit organization of the students’ choice.
According to Family and Consumer Sciences and ProStart Instructor Jill Hansen, the soups that will be served are chicken noodle, broccoli cheese, tomato, dill pickle, vegetarian chili, beef chilly, minestrone, beef stew, vegan squash soup, roasted red pepper, cauliflower and wild rice.
The dinner is all you can eat, but Hansen requests that the bowl be washed between servings. In addition, there will be rolls and crackers available.
“We want to be able to serve the community, so they can see what we are doing in the school,” Hansen said. “We want them to know there are great things happening in our school.”
ProStart is the highest level of foods education offered and many of the students in the two-year program work at places like Buck & Honey’s and The Oaks Golf Course.
Sun Prairie West High School has a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and service station in the Family and Consumer Sciences Department.
Students have been utilizing the kitchen not only in class, but to provide West staff with lunches.
“We have been providing staff lunches every week,” Hansen said. “Last week was a baked potato bar and before that was a salad bar.”
The soups will be served in room 1621 where the kitchen is located and dining will be in the West High School commons area.