The Sun Prairie West High School ProStart classes are partnering with the ceramics class to host the Empty Bowls Dinner on Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. The high school is located at 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie.

The 14 ProStart students are making 12 soups from scratch to serve at the dinner. The ceramics students created between 100-150 bowls available for sale to eat with and take home.

