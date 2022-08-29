Demancea (Dee) Star started his podcast “OuttaDeeBox” in January, giving a platform and resources to incarcerated people returning to the community.
“My podcast gives incarcerated people and formerly incarcerated people a platform to share their music, inspirational stories and poetry,” Star said. “It’s educational and it hopefully inspires young people to not get in trouble.”
The podcasts are meant to “inform listeners about community resources that can assist them in securing employment opportunities, housing, mental health and substance abuse support,” while also working towards “reducing recidivism in Wisconsin.”
Star’s podcast has garnered much interest over the last few months. He’s done recent interviews on Wisconsin Public Radio and Sirius XM Radio. He also appeared in the Capital Times and Umoja Magazine.
“It’s gaining attraction because of the message and advocacy it brings,” Star said. “There’s a lot of things that I don’t know, but I’m trying to share what I do know and partner with who I can.”
Some of his recent podcasts have included Anthony Cooper, who went from being incarcerated to a community leader in Madison, and Cheryl Knox, former probation and parole officer for 33 years.
Star’s podcast can be listened to on Saturday’s at 1:00 p.m. on 103.5 The Sun. Recordings of his podcasts are on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Overcast and many more.
Star was inspired to start this podcast because of his personal experiences.
“My brother was incarcerated,” Star said. “I wanted to do something to help the situation. It’s very common to have someone on probation or parole that’s been affected by the justice system in my community. I want to provide a platform to help their transition.”
“It’s important because the vast majority of these people in jail, in prison, will be coming home one day,” Star said. “When these people come home, they are going to be your neighbors. Let’s support them now so when they come home they can come back to something positive.”
His goal is to provide an uplifting and positive platform to give hope and opportunity to many who need it.
Additionally, Star announced that he will be acting in an upcoming faith-based movie that will be shot in Dane County. The movie, titled “Slam,” is being directed by Rafale Ragland and shooting begins next month.
“It’s a faith-based movie about four girls that come together that don’t know anything about volleyball,” Star said. “They enter a tournament to win prize money to save their church.”
According to Star, the movie is going to be released on Amazon, the director’s platform called Virtual Vision and other faith-based platforms. The movie has no current timetable for a release date.