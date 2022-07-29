Join new author Lori Theisen at Haumea Yoga Studio in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. to meet her and get a signed copy of her new book, “THIS BOOK SUCKS feeding your baby shouldn’t.”
In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, the book serves as a guide to families going through the process of feeding their baby, whether it’s breastfeeding, formula feeding or a combination of both.
“There’s no wrong way to do it and however you choose to feed your baby is the right choice,” Theisen said.
Theisen is a registered nurse and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC). An IBCLC is the highest level certified lactation consultant.
“Families will schedule an appointment with me for prenatal breastfeeding communication or if they have lactation issues after birth,” Theisen said.
She decided to become a nurse and IBCLC after her son was admitted to the NICU and having experienced her own breastfeeding challenges. She has worked in hospitals, birthing centers, led breastfeeding support groups and is currently working in private practice. She has helped thousands of families through educating and empowering them through the breastfeeding and lactation process.
“There’s so much outdated info about giving your baby milk,” Theisen said, “so many myths that it’s really not fair.”
Some of the biggest myths that she highlights in her book include, “pumping is supposed to hurt,” “you should never share human milk” and “I have to stop nursing at 30 minutes, because after that, the baby begins to burn too many calories.”
These are just a few of the many false narratives that are often spread to new mothers that are beginning their feeding process.
Myths often hurt the health of mothers and infants, according to the author.
“People receive conflicting information,” Theisen said. “They need the right research and evidence on how to latch their baby.”
She decided to call her best friend, Ashley Bradley, about writing the book. Bradley, a master of fine arts graduate from Chelsea College of Art and Design in London, illustrated the book.
“Our focus was to make the education fun, light and stress free,” Theisen said.
Theisen’s motivation for writing the book was due to the lack of proper education surrounding lactation.
“Half our population are people who can breastfeed and it’s unfair to give false information,” she said. “There’s not enough lactation education taught in nursing and medical school.”
Theisen mentioned that mothers think they are failing when they feel something is wrong or unsuccessful. However, it’s the medical providers that are failing mothers.
Theisen said her book is unique from other educational books about breastfeeding and lactation. As she wrote in the book, she intended the book to be a “middle of the night bedside guide” and a “toss it in your diaper bag and go guide” as a resource for families’ feeding journey.
It is stretched to just slightly more than 100 pages with the references at the end, but there are multiple illustrations on each page.
“If you’re a visual learner or neurodivergent this is going to be the key to your feeding success,” Theisen said. “Most books are 500+ pages long. We cut to the chase. We make it simple and we have resources.”
The book also includes helpful tips and resources to improve parents’ mental and physical health such as food options, daily reminders, positive talk and schedule planning.
Also, there are interactive aspects of the book. Pages 69-70 include daily reminders and milk storage guidelines. The book recommends cutting out these pages and putting them on the fridge.
In addition, this book included updated modern terminology and medical advice for all people, including LGBTQIA resources for individuals and families.
This was the first book Theisen has authored and she is considering writing more in the future.
“We deserve to be able to feed our babies without stress,” Theisen said. “I enjoyed taking scientific fact and turning it into a fun and easy way to learn.”
To learn more about feeding and lactation, attend the book signing on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Haumea Yoga Studio is located at 908 Windsor St. Families can come earlier Wednesday for Mat Pilates taught by Theisen at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Sweet Latch Circle – a breastfeeding support group meeting – at 1 p.m.