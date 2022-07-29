"This Books Sucks..." Cover
Front cover of Lori Theisen’s new book, “This Book Sucks feeding your baby shouldn’t.”

 By Jeromey Hodsdon

Join new author Lori Theisen at Haumea Yoga Studio in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. to meet her and get a signed copy of her new book, “THIS BOOK SUCKS feeding your baby shouldn’t.”

In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, the book serves as a guide to families going through the process of feeding their baby, whether it’s breastfeeding, formula feeding or a combination of both.