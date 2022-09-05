Sweet & Spicy Lentil Sloppy Joes

Lentils make a great meat substitute in this Sloppy Joes recipe.

 www.JasonCoblentz.com

We must congratulate the humble lentil. They have officially moved beyond soup and have been made into pasta, breads, chips and other snack foods, even plant-based meat replacements.

For home cooks, there are multitudes of reasons to love lentils. They're versatile, healthy, economical and very easy to prepare. They pack a wallop of bona fide nutrition and are one of the easiest legumes to digest.