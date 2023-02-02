Keep gardening longer with less muscle strain and fatigue with these pain-free gardening techniques -- you’ll not only keep your garden looking its best but also make it a more enjoyable experience:

Keep tools handy. This will reduce the number of trips from the garden back to your garage or shed. A garden tool bag or bucket with a wrap-around tool organizer works well for small hand tools.

Kneelers

Kneelers with built-in handles make moving up and down easier, protect joints and allow you to garden longer.