The Madison Kiwanis West Foundation sponsored four skiers in its annual Adaptive Sports outing in March in Durango, Colorado.
The four Madison-area skiers included Shane Mitchell from Sun Prairie, Melissa Roberts from Waunakee and Ralph Smith and Liz Wawrzonek from Madison. They enjoyed five days of skiing on Purgatory Hill.
Also traveling with skiers to support them were Carrie Michell and Kimberly Cagle.
The estate of Ethel Allen, a well-known University of Wisconsin alumna and scientist who died in 2006, donated funds for the trips.
About Madison West KiwanisThe Madison West Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1959 and is a member of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan District. As with most Kiwanis clubs, the Madison West Kiwanis Club is a snapshot of the community, with members (men and women) from all walks of life and at every step of the career ladder.
About the Adaptive Sports Center
The Adaptive Sports Center (ASC) is a non-profit founded in 1987 to provide instruction and equipment to individuals with disabilities. Now a year-round therapeutic recreation program in Mount Crested Butte, Colorado, ASC offers activities ranging from mountain biking and skiing to ice climbing and kayaking. On average, more than 1,200 individuals from the United States and overseas participate each year.