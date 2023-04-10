divas_dime20230410.tif

This delicious meatloaf recipe also makes burgers and meatballs.

There are few foods more comforting than good old-fashioned meatloaf. I’m always surprised how much my family loves this humble dish, especially the kiddies. Who knew happiness could come in such an unassuming little package?

There are several delicious reasons to make this recipe. It’s moist and tender, packed with flavor and sneaks in a serving of veggies. (Shhh, don’t tell the kiddies!) It really stretches a buck, and this same recipe makes burgers and meatballs, too. Leftovers make the most amazing grilled meatloaf sandwiches, ever. Oh! Stretchy Beef and Veggie Meatloaf, where have you been all my life?