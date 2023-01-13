Groundswell Conservancy is hosting its annual Patrick Marsh Candlelit Hike and Bonfire in partnership with Patrick Marsh Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, beginning in the back parking lot of the school. To kickoff the evening, choir students from the middle school and Eastside Elementary will be singing songs. Then, there is a 1.5-mile candlelit hike on the trail that leads from the school to the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area. Following the hike, there will be a bonfire and smores in the school parking lot.

Patrick Marsh Candlelit Hike and Bonfire 2022

Last year, friends and neighbors participated in a 1.5-mile candlelit hike presented by Groundswell Conservancy at Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Tags