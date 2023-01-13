Groundswell Conservancy is hosting its annual Patrick Marsh Candlelit Hike and Bonfire in partnership with Patrick Marsh Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, beginning in the back parking lot of the school. To kickoff the evening, choir students from the middle school and Eastside Elementary will be singing songs. Then, there is a 1.5-mile candlelit hike on the trail that leads from the school to the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area. Following the hike, there will be a bonfire and smores in the school parking lot.
Patrick Marsh teacher Vince Brandl is coordinating the school side of the event.
“Last year was the first year we did it on site behind our school,” Brandl said. "We like to connect our subjects a lot with the outdoors. This is a great opportunity for students to be connected with the marsh.”
In addition this year, the newly-built outdoor amphitheater at the middle school will be available to use. The amphitheater was installed in late 2022 after Brandl and others received a Herb Kohl grant and financial support from the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, the Mielcarek Family and Bank of Sun Prairie.
“This is the first event and performances to use the amphitheater,” Brandl said. “The sound is much improved. It’s going to be cool for people to relax and sit up on the rocks.”
According to Groundswell Conservancy Director of Major and Planned Gifts Heidi Habeger, there are between 100-200 people that attend each year.
“This is an event we’ve been having for quite a few years now,” Habeger said. “We try to hold it the same weekend so people can plan to attend each year. The school is a key partner with us in getting the children involved.”
Habeger values the importance of the school and the community investing in the marsh.
“It’s important for the community to come together around this special place that is Patrick Marsh and get them outside and active in the winter,” Habeger said. “I think that the fact that there is so much development around that space makes it special. It is a decent-sized space that people can explore.”
Habeger said people can get out on boats, go hiking and experience the dedicated wildlife viewing area.
“It’s a great way to strengthen the school and students with the marsh,” Habeger said. “Some of the students take pride in being involved with Patrick Marsh. Students have been involved with prairie planting since 2016.”
In addition, Brandl gets the elementary students involved in Marsh Madness each fall, with hopes to have all Sun Prairie Elementary Schools participate in the future.
