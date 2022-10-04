Habitat for Humanity of Dane County held a home dedication and open house celebration on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Town Hall Crossing Neighborhood in Sun Prairie.
The open house was to celebrate the completion of the fourth Habitat house at 1120 Kamperschroer Way in Town Hall Crossing and welcome Sonia Frank and her daughter, Harmony, to their new home.
“We are so excited to be here with all of you to welcome Sonia to her new home,” said Linn Roth, Habitat Board of Directors Member. “Habitat recognizes each and every volunteer to help make homeownership a reality. After seeing all the hard work these families put in, it’s a great pleasure to see them finally move into a home that they deserve.”
Roth said that the 62-acre community that is being developed in Town Hall Crossing is the largest development by Habitat in state history. The neighborhood will feature 119 single-family homes and 40% of those will be Habitat homeowners.
Frank is a mother of five children. They are all independent adults with the exception of her 15-year-old daughter Harmony.
“Homeownership is so important to me,” Frank said. “Just the feeling of knowing it is yours. I am so excited to see my daughter build friendships and see different family settings in the neighborhood. I am appreciative of the stability.”
For the past two years, Frank has worked at GE Healthcare in Madison. She has lived in Madison her entire life.
“Our family likes to cook together and play UNO and Mario Cart,” Frank said. “My challenge has been keeping my family safe everywhere we have moved in Madison. I want to show my daughter that hard work pays off when you want something that means a lot to you. This house will mean so much to us.”
Frank talked about the hard work she put in building the house and how much she learned from it.
“It was a very interesting experience and I got to learn a lot of new things,” Frank said. “My first interesting task was learning how to put door knobs on.”
The Habitat Dane County Chief Operating Officer Steve Hanrahan talked about their sweat equity policy, which consists of future homeowners putting in a certain amount of hours helping build their new homes.
“It takes a lot of Saturday’s to put in 300 hours of sweat equity for full-time working future homeowners,” Hanrahan said.
Habitat Community Services Director Paul Sukenik added that people don’t realize how much work the homeowners put in with habitat.
“These homeowners not only will have to pay a mortgage and make monthly payments like anyone else buying a house, but they put in the sweat in helping build on and off-site,” Sukenik said. “We also put them through classes to make them better prepared to be homeowners.”
Hanrahan added that Habitat has built 319 homes in Dane County and have successfully moved 48 children into safe, decent and affordable housing in the last fiscal year.
Family Services Support Assistant Maya Egan-Robertson presented housewarming gifts to Frank that were donated by various organizations. These included a toolbox, a quilt, year-long family membership to the YMCA and coupons to the habitat restore among others.
“We look forward to having a garden and a puppy,” Frank said. “Harmony can’t wait to paint and decorate her room. To know that you can come home to your own house is amazing.”