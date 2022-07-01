With summer officially here, it’s natural to think of warm weather, pool time, and taking some much-needed time off to relax.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s focus has turned to a critical shortage of construction volunteers on our build sites in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization and have always been the muscle behind our mission of building safe, decent and affordable housing in Dane County,” said Valerie Renk, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO. “On our construction sites and at our two Habitat ReStores, we haven’t seen volunteers return to pre-pandemic levels.”
This makes the need for volunteers especially critical right now. With today’s affordable housing shortage, it’s really difficult for families of modest means to own a home.
Without a home ownership option, Dane County’s families in the lower half of the average median income have little hope of owning their own home, and therefore no real way to build wealth through home equity.
In fact, the Federal Reserve reports the average homeowner in 2016 had a household wealth of $231,400, compared to the average renter’s household wealth of just $5,200.
“Right now, Habitat has a record-breaking number of homeownership applications, double the amount we normally get,” Renk said, “Habitat is scaling up our efforts and our program offerings as much as possible and struggling to build fast enough to keep up with the need. We are in deep need of having additional volunteers out swinging hammers and physically building a pathway to stability for Habitat families.”
For the last 35 years, Habitat Dane County has proudly built a more equitable community with a diverse group of more than 500 families of modest means. Volunteers interested in giving the pride and privilege of homeownership to those who need it most are invited to join an upcoming volunteer information session to learn more:
• Thursday, July 7 at 11 a.m.;
• Wednesday, July 13 at noon;
• Tuesday, July 19 at 1 p.m.; or
• Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
The 30-minute sessions are virtual and can be joined from anywhere. To sign up visit habitatdane.org, call Julie at 608-620-4922, or email volunteer@habitatdane.org.
The past two years have been filled with challenges – from rising lumber costs and Dane County’s skyrocketing housing market to the global COVID-19 pandemic – but one thing that remains steadfast is Habitat’s commitment to providing a permanent, safe and affordable way for families to break the cycle of generational poverty.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s volunteer network, generous donors and sales from their two Habitat ReStores help families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter. In Dane County alone one in eight people live in poverty, including 16% of all Dane County children.
Learn more by calling 608-255-1549 or visiting online at www.habitatdane.org.