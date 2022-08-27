The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival returns for the final summer on Sept. 4-11, located at the Harbison’s barn at 4037 Hwy 19 in Token Creek. The festival consists of four different programs this year.

Similar to last year, the festival will be available to attend either in person or virtually. Tickets can be purchased online or through a print and mail order form at https://tokencreekfestival.org/tickets/. Tickets are $32 per program or $12 per program for students. It is $30 for the entire series or $10 per program for virtual access. The concert hall fits around 100 people.

