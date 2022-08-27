The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival returns for the final summer on Sept. 4-11, located at the Harbison’s barn at 4037 Hwy 19 in Token Creek. The festival consists of four different programs this year.
Similar to last year, the festival will be available to attend either in person or virtually. Tickets can be purchased online or through a print and mail order form at https://tokencreekfestival.org/tickets/. Tickets are $32 per program or $12 per program for students. It is $30 for the entire series or $10 per program for virtual access. The concert hall fits around 100 people.
“Everyone’s welcome no matter what their experience is with classical music,” Rose Mary said. “We expect the audience to want to discover something through the music.”
According to Token Creek Chamber Music Festival Executive Director Sarah Shaffer, this is the last year that there will be a condensed summer chamber music festival. However, concerts and events will continue to be scattered at the barn throughout the year, but nothing specific is planned as of now.
“If you haven’t been, it’s your last chance to come see what you wish you’ve seen all this time,” John said.
The first program, “Prelude and Fugue,” is on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. It consists of John Harbison playing Bach’s “The Art of Fugue” on the piano. Following that performance Rose Mary Harbison joins John’s piano with her violin as they perform a sonata from Mozart. Also included in the program is John playing his own sonata on the piano that he composed in 2020. Other musicians performing in program one are Karl Lavine (cello) and Karen Boe (piano).
The second program, “Song,” is on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. This program features Kendra Colton (soprano) and Kayo Iwama (piano) performing together for many pieces. In addition, John will debut two new pieces that wrote. For the first time ever, they are bringing in graphic artist Nona Hershey, whose etching was interpreted and turned into music by John. This piece is a quintet for viola and string quartet. The graphic will be displayed on stage with a six-by-two foot limited edition etching. John’s second world premiere in this program features a song cycle based on a recent book published by Nobel Prize winner Louise Glück, a close friend of the Harbison’s. Other musicians in program two include Sally Chisholm (viola), Isabella Lippi (violin), Laura Burns (violin), Madlen Breckbill (viola) and Mark Bridges (cello).
Program three “Variations,” is on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. It is headlined by Robert D. Levin on the piano. Program four “Finale,” is on Sunday, Sept 11 at 4 p.m. It consists of pieces played by Rose Mary and John as they reflect on the Token Creek Festival from 1989-2022. It will finish with a double-piano feature played by Levin and Ya-Fei Chuang.
The festival began in 1989 when the Harbison’s wanted to provide chamber music in Wisconsin, emphasizing American performers. They wanted to make the shortest, most coherent and most compact festival, while being able to reflect and enjoy the beautiful landscape on the Harbison’s land in Token Creek.
“Chamber music is one player per part,” Rose Mary said. “Everyone plays their own voice.
Chamber music can be of any size and there isn’t a conductor because they all rely on one another.”
The Harbison’s have a concert hall built in their barn on their Token Creek property where Rose Mary grew up. The land is on the south side of the old Winnebago Indian trail. It’s unique scenery for a concert drives in guests every year.
“People have written letters that they would come even if there weren’t any music just to be out here,” Schaffer said.
Rose Mary has had a deep passion for classical music since she was a child.
“It’s the most ambitious music,” she said. “It talks to your brain that nothing else does. Once someone encounters it and comes back to it they have the ability to parse its language.”
She added that classical music embodies components of real life: unknowing, discovering and learning.
John has composed almost 300 different pieces in a diverse array of classical genres. He has received numerous awards as one of the best composers of his generation, including Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellowships, a Kennedy Center Friedheim First Prize, the Heinz Award, a Pulitzer Prize, and the Harvard Arts Medal.