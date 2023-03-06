Sydney Schmidt is a 21-year-old multi-sport athlete who wants to try out for the National U25 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team.
However, she needs a custom-fit wheelchair to increase her chances of making the team. Brady Schauer and Logan Gross have organized a GoFundMe to help raise the funds for a new wheelchair.
She has multiple autoimmune diseases that cause her to use a wheelchair and other mobility aids.
“I was completely ‘normal’ or able-bodied my entire life up until my freshman year of high school,” Schmidt said. “I was a competitive athlete who played basketball, soccer, volleyball and other sports.”
According to her GoFundMe bio, she started to experience some symptoms involving her legs in her freshman year of high school.
“I wasn’t able to run as fast and keep up and my stamina began to decline,” she said. “I went from being one of the strongest and most effective players on the team to not being able to keep up with the girls I’ve played with all my life.”
From 2015-2020, she spent most of her time being home and sleeping 20 hours a day until she met Damian Buchman with The Ability Center (TAC) at an open gym.
“Once I hopped in a basketball chair I never wanted to get out,” Schmidt said. “Getting a custom-fit chair would help so much because in wheelchair basketball you want the chair to basically become an extension of your body.
She recently visited Sun Prairie East and West High School gym classes with TAC to spread awareness of adaptive sports and play wheelchair basketball with students.