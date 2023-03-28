Heyday Communities hosted a groundbreaking on Wednesday, March 22 to show the progress of their new Sun Prairie development at the corner of N Bird Street and Egre Road.
Heyday will be the first development in Sun Prairie to offer single-family homes available for rent.
“Heyday Sun Prairie will offer 170, single-level attached homes nestled within 41-acres of meaningful open spaces and walking paths,” Heyday’s press release said. “The well-crafted rental homes feature a mix of one bedroom/one bath to three bedrooms/two baths options surrounded by walking paths to encourage community interaction in a pet-friendly community. Each home offers designer finishes, ample storage, private patios and covered porches.”
A unique addition is that each home will have its own high-speed electric vehicle charging outlets installed in each private garage.
Heyday Principals Ryan Swingruber and C. Joshua Wohlriegh developed efforts for 2,500 class-A multifamily units representing $650 million in ground up development across the United States. They established Heyday in 2020 with a mission to develop leading-edge, low-density single-family attached rental communities.
According to the press release, Heyday Communities meet the needs of the two fastest-growing renter populations: millennials and baby boomers. The housing is focused on efficiency, convenience, affordability and enhanced community interaction through spacious outdoor communal areas. In addition, it provides suburban communities with a low-density solution to address the nation-wide housing shortage.
“We had a vision to start a company to build this particular type of project,” Swingruber said. “I’m excited to bring it to you guys in Sun Prairie because it is where wanted to start our company. It’s going to be a fantastic community and I think it will win awards.”
Wohlreich said that they will begin pre-leasing in April and the goal is to have people moving into the community in June. All construction and landscaping is expected to be done early second quarter of 2024.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser was in attendance and spoke about his excitement for the new properties.
“We don’t have a community like this right now,” Esser said. “I think the uniqueness is going to bring more people to Sun Prairie that are looking for a single family home, but don’t want to commit to owning it. I am anxious to walk through the units this summer and see what they look like.”