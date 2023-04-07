Volunteers from Hope 2 Others packed and shipped a truck full of medical and infant supplies on Saturday, April 1 that is on its way to Tanzania to help support mothers and their newborn babies.
Hope 2 Others is an international non-profit that was founded by Sun Prairie Residents Karen and Rick Klemp in 2007. With Karen’s expertise in working at the newborn intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital and Ricks’ experience in designing and managing construction projects, they started Hope 2 Others to build hospital homes in Tanzania for mothers to have their babies and teach the residents critical medical skills that save lives.
“We teach infant newborn resuscitation,” Karen said. “In Tanzania, they used to consider babies dead if they weren’t breathing.”
Karen started teaching life-saving medical skills and Hope 2 Others has continued to grow from there. The organization teaches programs that show Tanzanians how to birth infants and help them breathe.
Karen said the 40-ft shipping container from last Saturday weighed in at 25,000 pounds and is on its journey to Tanzania.
“It contains six hospital beds, three exam tables, a couple of infant bassinets, four hospital sofa beds, 10 sewing machines and 1,057 baby kits for newborn babies that include hats, blankets, sleepers, booties, toys and a toothbrush and flip flops for the mother,” Karen said.
There are also various medical supplies included in the shipment. Karen added that her and Rick will be in Tanzania in July to help distribute the supplies.
Karen said they are currently in the process of building on two acres of land in Tanzania. They plan on building a birthing center, a hostel, a maternity home, a kitchen and a medical clinic. In addition, they are budgeting for a safari truck so residents don’t have to walk for miles. The estimated cost of the project is $265,000.
Upcoming Events
Karen has partnered with Kim Zajicek, Owner of Millhouse Quilts, to host a sewing event on Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
“Come join us and sew hats and blanks for infants in Tanzania,” Zajicek said. “We will sew, enjoy refreshments and learn about Hope 2 Others’ mission.”
Millhouse Quilts is also a collection site for Hope 2 Others. Donations accepted include:
bar of baby soap
quilt/afghan/blanket
0-6 month sleeper
booties or socks
onesie/undershirt
cloth diapers
plastic pants or diaper wraps
newborn teething toy
flip flops
toothbrushes
“Hypothermia is the largest killer of newborns in Tanzania,” Zajicek said. It’s not something you would think about because of the warm weather there, but it is important to support Hope 2 Others’ efforts.”
Millhouse Quilts is located at 972 W Main St. in Sun Prairie.
Hope 2 Others is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 5-9 p.m. at the Lake Windsor Country Club to raise money to bring a team in July to train tribal and traditional midwives, nurses and doctors and to send another shipment of supplies.
There will be a silent auction containing gifts such as a new sewing machine, a weekend getaway in Door County, jewelry from Skalitzky Jewelers and a golf outing for four at Lake Windsor Golf Course.
“It will be a fun time to gather for a good cause and to bring hope to the mothers and babies in Tanzania,” Karen said. “Thank you always for your support of the work that is being done through Hope 2 Others.”
The deadline for signing up is April 24th. Donations are tax-deductible and people can sign up right on the flier using the QR code. The flier can be found at http://www.bringinghope2others.com/.
“I love the work that I do,” Karen said. “Helping people and being there for them in the moment of despair. All mothers love their babies and they want their children to live.”