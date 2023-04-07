Volunteers from Hope 2 Others packed and shipped a truck full of medical and infant supplies on Saturday, April 1 that is on its way to Tanzania to help support mothers and their newborn babies.

Hope 2 Others is an international non-profit that was founded by Sun Prairie Residents Karen and Rick Klemp in 2007. With Karen’s expertise in working at the newborn intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital and Ricks’ experience in designing and managing construction projects, they started Hope 2 Others to build hospital homes in Tanzania for mothers to have their babies and teach the residents critical medical skills that save lives.

