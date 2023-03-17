Hotworx, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio, is set to open soon at 2412 Montana Ave. in Sun Prairie.
“Hotworx is a small infrared sauna fitness studio intended for people that want to get a quick workout in a short amount of time,” owner Tom Gard said. “We offer unique 3D training for people to use on their own time.”
The three aspects of the 3D training include heat, infrared energy and exercise. Saunas can be adjusted from 95-130 degrees. The infrared heat used is what sets Hotworx apart from other fitness studios.
“Infrared heat is like radiant heat from the sun,” Gard said. “You won’t feel it as much on the outside of your skin, but after a few minutes you will be warmed up internally. Infrared heat gets your muscles warmed up quicker and it’s good for serotonin levels.”
He added that the infrared heat will continue to keep the body warm for multiple hours after workout sessions, causing the body’s metabolism to speed up and burn more calories throughout the day.
“Sun Prairie is a beautiful community,” Gard said. “It’s growing and developing. The people here are actively engaged and connected.”
Hotworx has 10 personalized saunas designed for one or two people to complete a variety of relaxed or high-intensity workouts with a virtual trainer. Virtual training sessions are rotated every three months.
They offer six types of Isometric workouts and four High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts. Isometric workouts are 30-minute sessions that are performed in static positions, rather than a dynamic range of motion.
According to the Hotworx website, “these compression postures accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxic substances from your organs through muscle compressions and contraction.”
Isometric workouts offered include hot yoga, hot pilates, hot barre none and hot warrior. HIIT workouts are 15-minute sessions and include cardio, cycling and rowing.
Another unique feature of Hotworx is that members can use the saunas 24 hours/seven days a week.
“We want people to work out on their own schedule,” Gard said. “Members will receive their own personalized combination to enter our facilities at any time.”
Members are able to sign up and reserve sessions through the Hotworx app. The app allows members to track calories, unlock rewards and complete challenges.
Hotworx offers a great way to workout for people that are introverted or just prefer to workout alone.
“It’s for anybody,” Gard said. “There are workouts for those who are advanced and those who are not normally active. There are weights and cardio sessions available.”
Gard said burning more calories isn’t the “end all be all,” but the workouts will increase muscle recovery, stress reduction and pain relief.
“There are also detoxification benefits,” Gard said. “When you’re sweating out at a regular interval, you are getting toxins out of your skin faster.”
Gard said they plan to open in the beginning of April, but they need to have 200 members signed up before they are allowed to open their doors. As of now, they have about 120 members. They are offering a lifetime monthly membership discount right now of $44/month. Once they reach their membership quota, the cost of membership will slowly rise until it reaches $59/month.
Staffed hours are currently set at 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the location during staff hours or see the website https://www.hotworx.net/studio/sunprairie.