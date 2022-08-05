The Sun Prairie Area School District’s bargaining team and the Sun Prairie Education Association (SPEA) failed to come to an agreement Tuesday, Aug. 2 during a meeting to discuss a professional educator wage increase for the 2022-23 school year.
The Sun Prairie School Board’s bargaining team refused to move from its original offer after multiple proposals by the SPEA to reach an agreement – ultimately ending in an impasse.
The district’s bargaining team will be advising the school board to implement its proposal at the next board meeting.
Attorney Shaina Lewis represented the district bargaining team.
“The district’s bargaining team will not be providing a counter-proposal to the SPEA’s last offer,” Lewis said. “We are asking the SPEA to reconsider its rejection of the district’s offer of a 4.7% base wage increase calculated in a manner that is used historically in this district.”
Lewis mentioned that the school board unanimously supports this claim. She said that this offer is legally compliant and the maximum increase the district can offer.
Negotiating Team members said this offer keeps the district competitive because of its salary increase and educator compensation in comparison to other Dane County districts.
However, the SPEA’s position is the district is shorting teachers on what they deserve.
Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) Region 6 Field Director Kim Noyce represented the SPEA in negotiations with the district.
“The reason we are here today is because people wanted the district to demonstrate through their offer that the district valued its employees enough to come one inch closer,” Noyce said. “Our ultimate goal is to get to a 4.7% total increase to stay competitive with other districts that have settled in Dane County.“
The SPEA offered two new proposals, coming closer to the district’s proposal, but the district never budged during the meeting.
“We came back together because we heard you wanted to come to an agreement,” Noyce said. “An agreement is not saying ‘we want it our way’ though. We haven’t seen any movement from you, yet and we moved significantly from our original offer.”
Noyce continued by saying that other school districts that have settled in Dane County have settled for a 4.7% or more total salary raise.
According to Noyce, the offer that the SPASD gave is only 3.72% of the total salary raise, and that’s including personal development.
However, the school district determined the salary wage increase should be based on the base salary for professional educators, which is how they get their 4.7% increase.
The SPEA does not agree with that interpretation, stating that the district chose to base the increase off the lowest salary possible for everyone.
“To be clear, base wage has not been defined as starting salary by any authority in the state,” Noyce said. “All the educators want is an agreement, an inch. I don’t know how we can call this bargaining when you’re not giving an inch.”
The SPEA’s new proposal Tuesday would give a $2,100 increase to each professional educator’s salary on top of the district’s proposal – the difference between basing 4.7% on base salary versus average salary.
The negotiating team said this is how the SPASD has always determined wage increases for professional educators. However, the district is offering a 4.7% wage increase based on existing salary for other district employees.
“Until we have a court or administrative agency that comes out and says this is how the law is interpreted, this district has always interpreted the calculator of a base wage increase using that starting salary,” Lewis said.
Sun Prairie School Board Governance Officer Tom Weber weighed in, agreeing with Lewis.
“The board talked a lot about the legal definition of base wage, and the board does not want to take on the risk of playing with that definition,” Weber said. “The board is not interested in putting us in a potential risk. The law says we can only negotiate up to the CPI-U and that’s what we are doing.”
Noyce countered again, restating that the SPASD would not be a target because many other districts have offered more money and compensation than their version of the CPI-U increase.
After going to a closed session, the SPEA offered a final proposal to try to get the district to come to an agreement. The SPEA tentatively would agree to the district’s offer if they would grant the personal development pay increase for all professional educators with a contingency waiver in the upcoming school year.
“Every year teachers have to do an extra 24 hours to earn an extra bump to increase their base salary,” Teacher and SPEA President Maiwa Lor said. “They (the district) keep using that as part of their 4.7% wage increase.”
The school board’s negotiating team stood by its existing proposal.
“This is what we believe the law permits us to offer and no more,” Lewis said.
The attorney said the SPASD did not feel comfortable discussing anything other than base wages at the bargaining table, and she suggested that the SPEA bring that proposal up with the Compensation Committee.
“This district is willing to revamp its professional development structure, but this district is not going to sit at this bargaining table to negotiate anything other than the base wage,” Lewis said.
The statement ended negotiations and led to an impasse between parties.
On July 20, professional educators received a letter from the district about their proposal that didn’t sit well with SPEA members.
“It made us feel like a burden on the district,” teacher Richard Steele said. “Unworthy and unappreciated.”
Ali Sefcik, teacher and Vice President of the SPEA, agreed that the letter contained a poor choice of words.
“From my heart I believe a lot of fire was raised by a lot of people from the letter sent by the district,” Sefcik said. “The wording of it throughout the whole thing came off awful, horrible.”
Lewis responded with “we did not believe we were coming off that way.”
Weber noted that the school board feels that way a lot of times as well.
“We have very little outreach, but we hear all the issues,” Weber said.
Lor mentioned that the SPEA doesn’t know what the next steps are yet, but the SPEA is not done with seeking a greater salary increase.