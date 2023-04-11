In 2009, Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog prepared for his big prognostication of six more weeks of winter with a breakfast of broccoli from handler Jerry Hahn before breaking the bad news to Sun Prairie Mayor Joe Chase. Chase was among the donors trying to help the Hahn family restore Jerry’s Apples — where Jimmy lived in 2009 — to it former state as an apple orchard.
Sun Prairie Mayor John Murray (left) applauds after Jimmy the Groundhog’s prediction of six more weeks of winter on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014 in Cannery Square. Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl and Jimmy’s handler, Jerry Hahn, were also on hand for the prediction regarding the outcome of winter. For a detailed story, see the Feb. 4 issue of The Star, on newsstands on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Jimmy the Groundhog and his handler Jerry Hahn appeared in hats during at the 2012 Groundhog Day event in Cannery Square.
File/City of Sun Prairie
The family behind Jerry’s Apples on Highway T in the Town of Sun Prairie is asking the community to help clean up the beloved apple orchard while the owner works to improve his health.
The last year Jerry’s Apples was open to the public was in 2015, since then Jerry Hahn’s daughter Brenda Wagner said her father’s health declined and he’s struggled to slowly regain it.
Hahn recently moved in with Wagner and she said they’re both ready to see the farm revitalized, but she cannot do it alone.
“I am so overwhelmed,” Wagner said. “It’s just hard to be here and to see it like this. It’s a little depressing.”
The family orchard was well known for its fresh air and the smiles it provided for people visiting.
“I could go to sleep at night knowing I put a lot of smiles on people’s faces and that they had a good time,” Hahn said. “That’s what it was all about and that’s what I truly miss.”
The 80-year-old Hahn is living with dementia and Wagner said he became closed off over the years and unwilling to accept help from anyone.
The farm deteriorated.
“I feel a little sad because I know how much work and how much sweat, dedication and love my dad put into this place,” Wagner said. “But now that we can, now I just want to try to get it picked up a little bit.”
Nick Ganz lives across the street and used to bring his children over to spend time with Jerry, pet the donkeys and pick home-grown fruit.
“It’s just the memories that we have over here,” Ganz said. “The great food we got from over here is all natural fresh stuff.”
Ganz said other neighbors and Sun Prairie community members wanted to help Hahn, but did not know how help improve the farm until he reached out to Wagner.
Now, Ganz is helping her sell old equipment and hoping to organize cleanup days for people to rake, mow and trim the overgrown trees. He is also hosting a GoFundMe to help with expenses associated with the farm clean-up.
“I recently found out there is a chance he may lose his apple orchard that he ran for many years which was a community staple here,” Ganz wrote on a GoFundMe page to help raise money. As of Monday, $1,000 of the $25,000 goal had been raised.
“The orchard has been a lovely part of so many people’s lives in addition to being the home of Jimmy The Groundhog,” Ganz wrote in his GoFundMe message. “Recently the farm has fallen into disrepair due to his health. I have been trying to help as much as possible cleaning the place up for him. In the end there is still a good amount left on his mortgage to pay off. I am reaching out to the public to ask for help for Jerry and his family. Thanks for your consideration.”
Among the donors to date are former Sun Prairie Mayor Joe Chase, other individuals and three anonymous donors.
Meanwhile, Hahn’s health is improving.
Wagner said the old house and farm are not useable, but she hopes to clean the area up so Hahn can come back for a visit.
Hahn appreciates the community’s concern and any help they can provide.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “My heart is just about ready to explode from all of the generosity and thoughts that my neighbors and other people have given me.”
People interested in helping rake leaves, mow and trim trees can email Hahn’s neighbor Nick Ganz at nick.ganz@gmail.com or contact him through his GoFundMe.